SOS Alert! Sony LIV announces its new Tamil original!

Get ready to step into the extraordinary world of Hip-hop dance and intense drama like never before, as Sony LIV announces its new Tamil original show SOS – Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai.

The show is helmed by award winning and acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, written and directed by Suriya Raj and produced by Tuhin Menon under the banner of Asiaville studios. It promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, breaking barriers and journey of fiery passion.

The story of Straight OuttaSunnambuKaalvai revolves around the struggles of two generations of HipHop dance groups to build a dance studio in SunnambuKaalvai.