Live
- Vangaveeti Radha meets Nara Lokesh during Yuva Galam Padayatra break
- Tata Power, Zoomcar join hands for EV adoption
- PM Modi holds 'productive meeting' with Ethiopian counterpart
- A Mass And Peppy Number I Love You Ne From Vishal’s 'Mark Antony' Unveiled
- Free Trade Agreement talks with UK progressing extremely well said Piyush Goyal
- Sensex closes lower by 180 pts as RIL, HDFC Bank decline; snaps 3-day gaining streak
- G20: Chief Scientific Advisers' Roundtable to be held in Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Aug 27-28
- Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping seen having brief exchanges in Johannesburg
- PM thanks world leaders for greetings on Chandrayaan-3 success
- Sebi slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on SIMR for flouting regulatory norms
Just In
SOS Alert! Sony LIV announces its new Tamil original!
Highlights
Get ready to step into the extraordinary world of Hip-hop dance and intense drama like never before, as Sony LIV announces its new Tamil original show SOS
Get ready to step into the extraordinary world of Hip-hop dance and intense drama like never before, as Sony LIV announces its new Tamil original show SOS – Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai.
The show is helmed by award winning and acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, written and directed by Suriya Raj and produced by Tuhin Menon under the banner of Asiaville studios. It promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, breaking barriers and journey of fiery passion.
The story of Straight OuttaSunnambuKaalvai revolves around the struggles of two generations of HipHop dance groups to build a dance studio in SunnambuKaalvai.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS