Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Date, Significance, Rituals, Puja Muhurat, and Fasting Timings

What is Ahoi Ashtami?



Ahoi Ashtami is a significant festival celebrated mainly in North India, occurring four days after Karwa Chauth and eight days before Diwali. On this day, mothers observe a day-long nirjalavrat (fast without water) for the well-being of their children. The fast begins at dawn and is concluded after sighting the stars in the evening.

When is Ahoi Ashtami in 2024?

In 2024, Ahoi Ashtami will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24.

Ahoi Ashtami 2024: Puja Muhurat, Vrat Timings, and Ashtami Tithi

Here are the important timings to observe for Ahoi Ashtami:

Puja Muhurat: 5:42 PM to 6:59 PM

Star Sighting Time: 6:06 PM

Moonrise: 11:55 PM

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 1:18 AM, October 24, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 1:58 AM, October 25, 2024

Significance of Ahoi Ashtami

Ahoi Ashtami holds immense importance for mothers, as they observe a strict fast for the well-being, health, and prosperity of their children. In ancient times, the vrat was primarily kept for the longevity of sons, but in recent years, it is now observed for both sons and daughters. The deity worshipped on this day is Goddess Ahoi Ashtami Bhagwati, a form of Goddess Parvati.

Rituals Observed on Ahoi Ashtami

Mothers wake up before sunrise to consume a pre-dawn meal, marking the start of their fast. After this, they abstain from eating or drinking anything until the stars appear in the evening sky.

During the puja, devotees worship Goddess Ahoi Bhagwati by either drawing a sketch of the goddess on a wall or placing an idol or picture in the puja area. Symbols like the sun, moon, stars, and holy basil are also included in the setup. The AhoiVrat Katha is recited, followed by distributing prasad to conclude the rituals.

This sacred day is a time for mothers to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Goddess Ahoi for the protection and long life of their children.