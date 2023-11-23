Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023: 15 Special Measures to Illuminate Luck and Positivity in Life

Of the 24 Ekadashis celebrated, Dev Uthani Ekadashi is considered one of the greatest celebrated by Hindus. Dev Uthani Ekadashi falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha during the Kartik month and is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi and Devutthan Ekadashi. According to Pandit Devanand Ji, all kinds of auspicious works begin on this date and it is considered one of the major Hindu festivals.

It is believed that whatever is considered difficult and rare, on the occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, if one prays with complete devotion, his wish will be fulfilled. Pandit Devanand ji also said that worshiping Tulsi on this day has very pleasant benefits, it helps to get rid of Vaastu defects and also destroys negative energy. However, he has also shared 15 important measures that will help brighten luck and bring positivity to life:

1. Prepare a sugarcane canopy around the Tulsi plant.

2. Install an arch of mango and marigold flowers in the mandap.

3. Make Rangoli in octagon and lotus shapes near the place of worship. This is considered very auspicious.

4. Make conch shells, chakras and cow legs with the help of Rangoli or colour; it is auspicious.

5. Worship only sixty leaves of Tulsi Amla and keep the plant close.

6. While performing the integral worship of Panchopachar, invoke Tulsi with the Dashakshari mantra.

7. Along with the invocation, show the ghee lamp and incense to Tulsi.

8. After bathing with Ganges water, offer vermilion, roli, sandalwood, akshat and naivedya.

9. Decorate Tulsi with clothes and sixteen ornaments and offer it.

10. Tulsi is Hari Priyashi and Lakshmi Swaroop, so read Lakshmi Ashtotra or Damodar Ashtotra.

11. It is believed in religious scriptures that the result of offering Tulsi to Shri Hari on the day of Ekadashi is equal to ten thousand gods.

12. On this day, couples who have not yet conceived can get the happiness of having children by reciting Tulsi Namashtak.

13. On this auspicious day, recitation of Tulsi Namashtak leads to the marriage of unmarried people and brings sweetness to relationships.

14. On the day of Tulsi Vivah, after the marriage of Shri Hari and Mata Tulsi, one enters the house with a pot full of money and faces a shortage of money.

15. To get a job and increase business, tie a Shyama Tulsi plant in a yellow cloth and keep it in your office or shop on Thursday. The desired results will be obtained.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2023: Shubh Muhurat:

Ekadashi Tithi begins: 11:03 PM from November 22, 2023

Ekadashi Tithi ends at 9:01 PM from November 23, 2023.

On November 24, 2023, Paraná time starts at 6:51 AM and remains until 8:57 AM.

On Paraná day, the Dwadashi Tithi ends at 7:06 PM.