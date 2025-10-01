Dussehra 2025: Date, Auspicious Muhurat, Rituals and Spiritual Significance

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant festivals in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with devotion, grandeur, and cultural fervour across India. Observed on the tenth day of Ashwin, it marks the victory of good over evil, symbolised by Lord Rama’s triumph over the demon king Ravana and Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. The festival brings communities together through colourful Ram Leela performances, the burning of effigies, Ayudha Puja, and Durga Visarjan rituals. Beyond its ritualistic practices, Dussehra reminds devotees of the enduring power of righteousness, courage, and virtue in overcoming darkness and injustice.

Date and Auspicious Timings

Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, will be celebrated this year on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

As per Drik Panchang, the Dashami Tithi begins at 7:01 PM on October 1 and concludes at 7:10 PM on October 2. The most auspicious period, the Vijay Muhurat, falls between 2:27 PM and 3:15 PM on October 2.

Rituals Across India

• Ram Leela: The festival is closely associated with dramatic performances depicting the life of Lord Rama, staged across towns and villages.

• Effigy Burning: Towering effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran are set ablaze, symbolising the destruction of evil.

• Ayudha Puja: In southern states, devotees worship weapons, tools, and vehicles, offering gratitude and seeking blessings for strength and prosperity.

• Durga Visarjan: In Bengal and eastern India, the day also marks the immersion of Goddess Durga idols, signifying the close of Durga Puja festivities.

Significance of Vijayadashami

Dussehra holds a dual spiritual meaning. It commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, representing the triumph of truth and dharma. At the same time, it also honours Goddess Durga’s conquest over the demon Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of divine feminine energy over destructive forces.

Both legends remind devotees that evil, no matter how powerful, ultimately succumbs to righteousness, courage, and virtue.