Happy Durga Navami 2023: Maha Navami WhatsApp Wishes, Status, Quotes, Messages and Greetings to Share on 9th Navratri

HAPPY DURGA NAVAMI 2023 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: Maha Navami, popularly known as Durga Navami, is the ninth day of Navratri, a festival celebrated across the country with all our hearts. Maha Navami also denotes the triumph of good against evil. Maha Navami also marks the end of Navaratri.



According to the Hindu calendar, Maha Navami is the ninth day of Shukla Paksha (fortnight of waxing moon), in the month of Ashwina. This year, Maha Navami falls on October 23. It is believed that on this day Goddess Durga killed the buffalo demon, called Mahishasura. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious Navami tithi is scheduled to end this year at 5:44 pm IST on October 23.

Maha Navami 2023 Wishes and Messages

• May Maa Durga bless each and every one of you with lots of happiness and prosperity on this occasion of Maha Navami. Happy Durga Navami 2023.

• May Maa Durga shower you with blessings on this auspicious day of Maha Navami.

• Wishing each and every one of you a very happy Durga Puja. I extend my best wishes to you on this auspicious occasion of Maha Navami.

• May the best festive spirit reach you, your family and your closest ones on this pious occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Maha Navami 2023.

• May Goddess Durga bless you with wisdom, positive energy and good health on this auspicious occasion. Happy Maha Navami 2023.

• As we celebrate the victory of good against all powers of evil, may your life be filled with joy and positivity. I wish you a great Maha Navami.

• May this day illuminate your life with all the colours of happiness. Happy Maha Navami 2023.

• On this special occasion, let us pray that the blessings of Maa Durga be with you. Happy Maha Navami.

• On this occasion of Maha Navami, we extend our best wishes to you. Happy Maha Navami 2023.

• May this day fill your life with happiness and love. Happy Maha Navami.