Is it considered inauspicious to buy new items during Pitru Paksha? here is the truth

Pitru Paksha is a period dedicated to honoring our ancestors. It is believed that during this time the ancestors visit the Earth so that their descendants can appease them. People often consider it inauspicious to make new purchases during Pitru Paksha, although there is no explicit prohibition in religious texts in this regard. We have heard that Astrologers says that certain auspicious activities like weddings, engagements, mundane ceremonies and upanayana rituals should be avoided during Pitru Paksha. It is recommended not to buy new clothes during Pitru Paksha, because they are traditionally donated to the ancestors during this time.

This act of donating clothes and food is believed to please and satisfy the ancestors. Failure to do so can lead to discontent, which could lead to various challenges in life, such as career setbacks, health problems, financial difficulties, and even difficulties in starting a family.

The belief among people is that acquiring new items during Pitru Paksha could lead to those items being possessed by spirits. They say that people who perform Tarpan, Pind Daan or Shraddha rituals for their ancestors during Pitru Paksha are exempt from this worry because their ancestors are satisfied with these offerings. On the other hand, those who show disrespect to their ancestors during this period and neglect performing these rituals may incur Pitra Dosh, negative ancestral karma. In such cases, the new possessions are unlikely to bring happiness as they may be affected by this negative spiritual energy. It is believed that in such cases, the ancestors could become restless spirits or ghosts, who can inflict torment on their descendants in various ways as a result of their dissatisfaction. This emphasizes the importance of performing these rituals during Pitru Paksha to honor and pacify the ancestors.

They say that apart from new clothes, there is no prohibition on purchasing items like a new house, land, apartment or car during Pitru Paksha. From his perspective, when you maintain your ancestors' happiness through rituals and offerings during this time, acquiring these items can bring them satisfaction and they may be satisfied with your progress. Therefore, it seems that the belief that new activities or purchases should be completely avoided during Pitru Paksha could be a mistake.