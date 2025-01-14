Makar Sankranti 2025: Unity in Diversity

Overview

India is a country of diverse culture, traditions, rituals and delicacies. Due to this diversity, various festivals are celebrated across India. Each festival resonates some history and significance. These festivals are not only tied to religious rituals but are also associated with scientific reasons. Makar Sankranti is one of the festivals which holds great religious, scientific and astrological significance. Makar refers to “Capricorn” and Sankranti denotes “Transition”, the movement of the sun into a new celestial orbit. It is the only Hindu Festival based on the solar calendar instead of the lunar.It is an auspicious time when the sun travels from the southern to the northern hemisphere. Let’s discuss the history behind the Makar Sankranti, the significance of the rituals and how it is celebrated in different parts of India.





History and Significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti has a lot of importance for Hindus, especially when it comes to the worship of lord Surya. The Sun is not just a celestial body but also considered a cosmic source of energy, light and life. On this auspicious day, pilgrims take a dip in holy rivers and lakes which signifies a spiritual cleansing to purify the soul from accumulated sin. This festival also marks the triumph of virtue over evil with lord Vishnu’s legendary defeat on Sankarasura. This festival unites the diverse communities across India. They not only celebrate the sun’s north wand journey but also promise to mother nature for prosperity and strengthening of familial bonds. Makar Sankranti also carries importance from the agricultural perspective. On this day, farmers pay their gratitude for a fruitful yield and look for blessings for a prosperous year. It is a moment when all communities come together and share the joy of abundance. In Punjab, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Lohiri. People gather around a bonfire, dance and exchange sweets. In Tamil Nadu, it transforms into Pongal, a four day harvest celebration. The tradition of Kite Flying, introduced during the medieval Mughal period, has become an integral part of celebrations, symbolizing freedom and joy. Makar Sankranti is a festival which has shaped India’s cultural identity. It demonstrates the resilience of cultural practices passed through generations, connecting the past with the present.

How is Makar Sankranti Celebrated?

When we hear the word “Makar Sankranti”, the first visual that comes in front of our eyes is “Gur and Til”. This festival does not belong to one community. Though this festival is celebrated in many parts of India differently, the motive behind the celebration is to spread love, family bond, spiritual growth and prosperity. Through this article, we would like to share some insights about how Makar Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of India.

1- In Maharashtra, Makar Sankranti is called “til Gul”- sesame seeds and jaggery.”Til Ghul Ghya, god god bola”, This festival encourages people to let go of past grievances and embrace new beginnings. This custom demonstrates the cultural relevance of fostering harmony and goodwill during the festive season.

2. In Gujrat, this festival is celebrated in the form of Kite-Festival. The International Kite festival converts the sky into colorful patterns of canvas. Kite enthusiasts from around the world, demonstrate their kite flying skills in a visual spectacle that captivates onlookers. People not only show their artistic skills through colorful kites but also show a spirit of competition and makes this festival a unique and thrilling experience.

3- Towards South India, Makar Sankranti is celebrated into the four-day harvest festival known as Pongal. Families unite and cook the first harvest in beautifully adorned clay pots. The environment is filled with the aroma of freshly prepared dishes, and traditional rituals add a touch of cultural sanctity to the festivities.

4-In Punjab, this festival is called Lohiri. Families gather around and engage in traditional dances, sing folk songs and share delectable treats like jaggery and sesame seeds. This celebration radiates warmth and goodwill, representing the essence of the state’s lively spirit.

Makar Sankranti - Festival of delicacies and traditions

Makar Sankranti is a festival of customs, rituals, delicacies and traditions. One of the famous traditions which we touched above is the Kite flying .Kids, adults, everyone participates in this tradition. The art of kite-flying symbolises the spirit of freedom, optimism and the triumph of good over evil.

Another tradition which is loved by kids and adults is the preparation and exchange of traditional sweets and Makar Sankranti Food. Sesame seed and jaggery are two ingredients of Makar Sankranti. Mouthwatering treats like ‘til ladoo’ and ‘gajak’ are the main attraction of this festival. Families come together to prepare these delectable delights and share with their neighbors and loved ones as a gesture of goodwill. The sweetness of these delicacies spread the warmth and prosperity in the air.

Pilgrims who are seeking a spiritual connection,take dip in holy rivers during Makar Sankranti. Maha Kumbh and Kumbh mela ,the most sacred event, is organized during Makar Sankranti only.

Conclusion:



India sets a great example of Unity in Diversity, and Makar Sankranti is one of the festivals which demonstrates this beautifully. It is not just a festival, but a celebration of India’s rich culture, spirituality and unity. This festival bridges the traditions, regions and generations, bringing people together to honor the sun, celebrate the harvest, and embrace goodwill. We hope that this article helps our readers gain a deeper understanding of the importance of this festival.