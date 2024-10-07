Navratri 2024 Day 5: Worship of Maa Skandamata – Puja Vidhi, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Auspicious Colour

Navratri is one of the grandest festivals celebrated across India, lasting for nine nights and honoring the nine forms of Goddess Durga. In 2024, Navratri began on October 3 and will conclude on October 13. Each day is dedicated to a different manifestation of the Goddess, and on the fifth day, devotees worship Maa Skandamata.

Who is Maa Skandamata?

Maa Skandamata is the fifth form of Goddess Durga, revered on the fifth day of Navratri. The name "Skanda" refers to the war god Kartikeya, also known as Murugan, and "Mata" translates to mother. Depicted riding a fierce lion with her son Kartikeya on her lap, Maa Skandamata is believed to bestow treasures, prosperity, salvation, and strength upon her devotees.

Significance of Day 5 of Navratri

Devotees believe that Maa Skandamata blesses those who fully devote themselves to her worship. The focus during this day is to set aside worldly distractions and offer prayers with pure devotion, which is said to attract the Goddess's grace and blessings. It is a time to channel inner peace and focus entirely on spiritual practices.

Puja Vidhi for Maa Skandamata

On this day, devotees begin their day early, taking a ritualistic bath and dressing in new clothes. They perform the puja by offering flowers, kumkum, incense sticks, and yellow flowers, along with ghee. A special bhog made from bananas is prepared as an offering to the Goddess.

Shubh Muhurat for Navratri Day 5 Puja

According to the Drik Panchang, the Brahma Muhurat on October 8, 2024, begins at 4:33 AM and concludes at 5:21 AM. This is considered an auspicious time for the devotees to offer their prayers and perform rituals for Maa Skandamata.

Auspicious Colour for Day 5 of Navratri

The colour associated with the fifth day of Navratri is white, symbolizing purity and innocence. Wearing white is believed to help devotees attract the blessings of Maa Skandamata, helping them feel spiritually connected and protected.

With devotion and proper observance of these rituals, devotees seek Maa Skandamata's divine blessings during the sacred fifth day of Navratri.