Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, and Puja Rituals

Pradosh Vrat is a significant observance in Hinduism dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. This fast is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and fulfillment of wishes. Observed on the 13th day of each lunar fortnight, there are two Pradosh fasts every month: one during Krishna Paksha (the dark phase of the moon) and the other during Shukla Paksha (the bright phase). Ancient scriptures highlight Pradosh Vrat as a symbol of victory and the elimination of fear, making it a holy and auspicious day for devotees seeking divine blessings.

Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2024 Date and Timings

The first Pradosh Vrat of the month of Sawan, also known as Guru Krishna PradoshaVrat, will be observed on Thursday, August 1, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

• Pradosha Puja Muhurat: 18:43 to 21:01

• Duration: 02 Hours 18 Mins

• Day Pradosha Time: 18:43 to 21:01

• Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 15:28 on August 1, 2024

• Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 15:26 on August 2, 2024

Significance of Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2024

Each Pradosh fast holds unique significance, believed to bring positive changes to one’s life. Worshipping Lord Shiva and offering water to the Shivling during the two Pradosh fasts in Sawan is thought to ensure lasting happiness. This sacred fast helps connect devotees with their inner selves, promoting happiness and spiritual growth. It offers a sense of fulfillment to the soul and is seen as a way to seek forgiveness for past mistakes. Additionally, observing this fast aids in facing future challenges with greater ease and resilience.

Rituals of Sawan Pradosh Vrat 2024

1. Morning Rituals: Devotees begin their day with an early morning bath.

2. Setting Up the Altar: An idol of the Shiva Parivaar is placed, and a lamp is lit with pure cow desi ghee.

3. Offerings: Flowers, garlands, homemade sweets, and dry fruits are offered to Lord Shiva.

4. Pradosh Puja: Conducted during the Gaudhooli period.

5. Recitations: Devotees recite the Pradosh Vrat Katha and chant the Mahamritryunjaya Mantra 108 times.

6. Bhog Prasad: Sattvik food and bhog prasad are offered.

7. Aarti and Distribution: After completing the aarti, bhog prasad is distributed among family members.

8. Consumption of Sattvik Food: Only sattvik food is consumed on Pradosh.

9. Dietary Restrictions: On this day, the consumption of onion, garlic, eggs, meat, and alcohol is strictly prohibited.