Significance of Ugadi 2021

First month of the year

Ugadi is also the first day of Chaitra, the first month of the traditional Hindu calendar followed in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Ugadi is also known as Chandramana Ugadi or Chandramana Varsha Thodaku or Vatsara Arambha.



Plava Nama Samvatsara begins from April 13.

Shalivahana Saka year - 1943 begins on April 13.

Ugadi has its derivation from the word 'Yugadi' which consists of two terms 'Yuga' and 'adi,' which respectively means 'cycle of time' and 'beginning'.

Rituals on Ugadi



For the Telugu and Kannada speaking people, Ugadi day begins with an extensive oil bath. Rangolis or Kolams are drawn in front of houses and doors and windows are decorated with a 'toran' - mango leaves strung together. Then, it is time for the preparation of the famous 'Ugadi Pachadi' in Andhra Pradesh. In Karnataka, it is the 'Bevu Bella.'



A major event on the day is "Panchanga Sravanam" – predictions for the year. It is organised at temples and by cultural and social organisations.

Ugadi and Spring Season



Ugadi marks the beginning of spring or the Vasant Ritu. Farmers wait for the first showers after the New Year to plough and begin the next cycle of farming. The festival celebrates nature's regeneration. All trees begin to sprout tender leaves. The markets are flooded with different types of fruits. And most importantly Neem trees begin to blossom.

New Ventures on Ugadi

Ugadi is also considered to be the ideal time to start new ventures. Housewarming, starting of construction of new houses, important documents are signed, purchases are made on the day. The day symbolises hope. A day to start afresh. To forget all the bad of the previous year.



Ugadi Festival in Tirupati Balaji Temple

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, Ugadi Asthanam, Panchanga Sravanam are some of the important rituals associated with Ugadi at Tirumala Temple. Maharashtrians celebrate Gudi Padwa on the day.

Ugadi Pachadi

Ugadi Pachadi which is distributed on the day is a unique dish with a mixture of six tastes ranging from sweet to bitter. It comprises of jaggery, raw mango, tamarind, neem flowers, salt and green chilli. This is the first dish that people have on Ugadi day.

Ugadi Pachadi has an important symbolic meaning that life brings different experiences ranging from sweet to bitter. Therefore, each individual should learn to take the different experiences in one's stride and move ahead.

Instead of the Ugadi Pachadi, in some places people serve jaggery mixed with neem leaves. The bitter taste of neem leaves and the sweet of jaggery symbolise joy and sorrow in life. This is more popular with Kannadigas.