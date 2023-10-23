Vijaydashmi 2023: Happy Dussehra 2023 Wishes, Quotes and WhatsApp Status

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most important Hindu festivals celebrated in India. It marks the end of the nine-day Navratri festival and celebrates the victory of good over evil. Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of the Ashwin month in the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in September or October.

The festival is associated with the legend of Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana. On this day, Hindus burn effigies of Ravana and his brothers to symbolise the triumph of good over evil. Dussehra is also a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate. People exchange gifts, sweets and greetings.

HAPPY DUSSEHRA WISHES 2023

• May the divine blessings of Lord Rama fill your life with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Dussehra!

• On this auspicious day, may all your worries and problems disappear, just like the effigy of Ravana. Happy Dussehra!

• Let the light of truth and righteousness guide you on the path to success. Happy Dussehra!

• May the victory of good over evil inspire you to conquer your own inner demons. Happy Dussehra 2023!

• Wishing you and your family a Dussehra full of love, laughter and togetherness.

• May this Dussehra mark the beginning of new opportunities and adventures in your life. Happy Dussehra!

• As we celebrate the triumph of virtue, may your life be filled with goodness and positivity. Happy Dussehra!

• On this special day, may you be blessed with wisdom and strength to overcome all obstacles. Happy Dussehra 2023!

• Let us celebrate the victory of good works and moral values. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones!

• May the spirit of Dussehra fill your heart with joy and contentment. Wishing you a very happy Dussehra in 2023!

HAPPY DUSSEHRA QUOTES

• Celebrate the victory of good over evil and let the light of Dussehra shine in your life.

• On this auspicious day, may the blessings of Lord Rama bring you happiness and success. Happy Dasara!

• Dasara is a reminder that no matter how powerful the darkness may seem; the light will always prevail.”

• As the effigy of Ravana burns, let go of negativity and embrace positivity. Happy Dasara!

• May this Dasara bring you courage, strength and determination to overcome the challenges of life.

• In the triumph of good over evil, may you find victory in all your endeavours. Happy Dasara!

• Wishing you a Dasara filled with love, laughter and the company of your loved ones.

• Let the spirit of Dasara fill your heart with hope, joy and a sense of renewal.

• Dasara is a time for new beginnings and the opportunity to write a new chapter in your life.

• May the blessings of Goddess Durga be with you on this Dasara, guiding you towards a bright and prosperous future.

HAPPY VIJAYADASHAMI WHATSAPP STATUS 2023

• Wishing you a victorious and happy Vijayadashami! May good always triumph over evil.

• May the blessings of Goddess Durga fill your life with happiness and success. Happy Vijayadashami!

• This Vijayadashami, let us celebrate the power of righteousness and the victory of truth.

• As Ravana's effigy burns, let go of his worries and embrace a new beginning. Happy Vijayadashami!

• On this auspicious day, may you conquer your inner demons and find the strength to overcome all challenges. Happy Vijayadashami!

• Wishing you a Dasara filled with love, laughter and the warmth of family and friends.

• May the light of Vijayadashami guide you on the path to success and prosperity.

• Let us rejoice in the triumph of good works and the victory of moral values. Happy Vijayadashami!

• On this special day, may you be blessed with wisdom, courage and a heart full of positivity. Happy Vijayadashami 2023!

• May the spirit of Vijayadashami bring peace and contentment to your life. Happy Dasara!

DUSSEHRA 2023: HOW IT IS CELEBRATED IN DIFFERENT PARTS OF INDIA

1. In North India, people burn effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna on the night of Dussehra. They also perform Ramlila, a traditional play depicting the life of Lord Rama.

2. In South India, Dussehra is celebrated as Vijayadashami. People visit temples and offer prayers to Goddess Durga. They also hold Golu, a traditional display of dolls and figurines.

3. In eastern India, Dussehra is celebrated as Durga Puja. People build pandals (temporary temples) and worship goddess Durga. They also carry out cultural programs and distribute food to the poor.