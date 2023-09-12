Stephen Raveendra launches T-shirt for The World's Largest Cancer Awareness Run "Global Grace Cancer Run-2023"

The World's largest Cancer awareness run "Quambiant Developers - Global Grace Cancer Run-2023" is to be held in the city on October 8th at Gachibowli Stadium.

The T-Shirt of the same was launched on Tuesday by Mr Stephen Raveendra, Police Commissioner, Cyberabad, in a brief launch function held in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate in Gachibowli.

Addressing immediately after the launch, Stephen Raveendra said it is run with a difference. It is a great run. Cyberabad Police got associated with it last year, and this year too, we will be happy to get associated with such an event. It is not a sports event. It is an awareness run which is the need of the hour. And I am happy to note that it is a global event. Runners from 130 countries are expected to participate. We are proud to associate with it. Cyberabad Police will be the organisers in this endeavour.

The 6th edition of the run with the theme 'Be Light' will have a participation of over 1 lakh people from 130 plus countries, disclosed Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, Senior Consultant Robotic Surgical Oncologist and the Founder of GRACE (Global Research And Cancer Education) Cancer Foundation

The Run will be held in three different categories--5K, 10K, and 21.1K(Half Marathon). Over 20,000 participants are expected to participate in the event to be held in the Gachibowli.

The format is Hybrid--In-person as well as Virtual. Probably it is the only Run in India that is held in two different formats.

The run will be organised by GRACE Cancer Foundation, a Hyderabad-based non-profit organisation founded to alleviate cancer burden through Education, Early Detection, Treatment, Rehabilitation and cutting-edge Research. Every participant not only gets to run their favourite distance, but they also help a good cause by donating a portion of their registration fee to cancer screening and awareness” Dr Chinababu said

The objectives for the Run according to Dr Chinababu are to make a meaningful and significant impact on people’s lives by creating awareness about Cancer, to promote physical activity as a means to prevent and combat cancer in society and to help people lead active lifestyles and also to raise funds for screening the underprivileged right at their doorstep, for free.

Arun Kumar Tiwari, an Indian missile scientist, author, and professor who authored several books and co-authored 5 books with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, including Wings of Fire, the autobiography of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, former president of India said while most of the diseases come from outside, the Cancer grows from inside. It is good to note that Doctors and Police have come together for this event. While Doctors cure the disease of the body, the Police cure the disease of the society.

The Grace Cancer Foundation works towards helping marginalized communities fight cancer. Most tumours are treatable if they are detected at an early stage and offered the right treatment. However, most people living in remote and slum areas across the globe are ignorant of this fact, and unfortunately, they are succumbing to it. So, it has been our deepest desire to reach out to the unreached and bring awareness about this disease.

It is baffling that 9.5 million people are losing to cancer every year across the world. So, to prevent more people from falling prey to it, so far, the foundation has been conducting free screening camps, cancer awareness talks, and cancer runs in 10 countries, covering 4 continents.

The list of sponsors of the event is Quambiant Developers the title sponsor for Global Grace Cancer Run 2023. The run is powered by Natco and co-sponsored by Microsoft, Providence, NMDC, Movers.com, Pi Health and Smart IMS. The event is being sponsored in partnership with SCSC, AP, Telangana Police and Global Grace Health and is being hosted in association with Hyderabad Runners, NASSCOM, AMCHAM India, and HYSEA.