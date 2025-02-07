Study shows how PM2.5 raises health, economic costs for elderly

While air pollution is becoming a growing health issue worldwide, a new study focussed on its health and economic costs in the elderly.

The study led by researchers from the University of Tokyo in Japan highlights how fine particulate pollution, or PM2.5 worsens health outcomes, as well as creates significant socioeconomic challenges in regions with ageing populations and limited medical resources.

PM2.5 refers to microscopic particles of pollution small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, leading to severe respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

The particles are small enough to evade the body’s natural defences in the nose and throat, making direct prevention difficult. This becomes especially problematic in elderly populations.

“As we age, our immune systems weaken and our bodies are less able to defend against pollutants. Even moderate exposure can exacerbate pre-existing conditions, leading to higher hospitalisation rates and premature mortality,” said lead author Associate Professor Yin Long.

“Our study provides new insights into impacts of PM2.5 in ageing regions, with a particular focus on the mismatch between those impacts and regional medical resource distribution.”

The team focuses on Japan -- a country where almost 30 per cent of the population is aged 65 or older. Examining the relationship between PM2.5 exposure, health care disparities, and economic impacts, the team found that elderly people living in rural regions suffer more from PM2.5 pollution.

They also have less comprehensive medical infrastructure than the urban areas, which are much better equipped and staffed. As a result, their economic costs compared to urban regions are higher.

“Many rural areas lack the specialised hospitals and trained professionals needed to treat diseases exacerbated by PM2.5, such as strokes and heart attacks,” said Long.

The researchers noted that in some elderly people, PM2.5 exposure leads to severe illnesses, “forcing many to leave the workforce earlier than planned. This not only affects their financial independence but also places additional pressure on younger generations to support them.”

The study’s economic analysis reveals that PM2.5-related deaths and illnesses contribute to rising socioeconomic costs that exceed 2 per cent of the gross domestic product in some regions.

The intergenerational inequality PM2.5 impacts pose a challenge for policymakers aiming to ensure both economic stability and equitable access to health care.

The researchers emphasise these issues are not limited to Japan. Countries with aging populations and rising pollution levels, including China and parts of Europe, might face similar challenges. Long urged governments to identify the most vulnerable populations and regions and allocate resources more effectively.

The team also suggested stricter pollution controls, investments in healthcare infrastructure, and international cooperation to address transboundary pollution. In addition, expanding green infrastructure in urban areas and access to telemedicine may be crucial.