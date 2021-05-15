Styling hacks for WFH

Even if you've mastered the art of turning on and off mute for group conference video calls or fine tuned your home office workstation for optimized productivity, surely there's still plenty of room for improvement when it comes to mastering the art of working remotely.

More permanent work from home situations have forced many to adjust to a new way of working, including getting dressed for work when that doesn't involve going to an office, or even, leaving the house.

Many have been working remotely for four months, and returning to the office still seems far off for many who have been able to adequately and comfortably work from home. Here's 5 tips for working from home to consider for whatever your future of working from home might hold.

Get Ready for Work Mode

It's important to not lose sight of the act of "getting ready for work" Whether it's slipping on a pair of flat WFH shoes (despite not having to commute) or applying a little bit of makeup each morning, getting dressed will help you mentally switch over to work mode.

Even if you have no plans to leave the house that day, getting ready each morning will never leave you in a scramble for last-minute video calls or Zoom meetings.

Go Out of Your Comfort Zone

Despite the major trend of pajamas and loungewear in the beginning of the pandemic, this group of seasoned work-from-homers unanimously advised to stay away from pajamas or sweatpants. avoiding working from an overly comfy surface like your bed or your couch.

She notes, being "a little uncomfortable" will remind you that you're still technically at work. She favours wearing a pair of high waist jeans all day.

Strike a Style-Comfort Balance

Since working from home likely means working from whichever surface you might have readily available rather than a properly-equipped desk and an ergonomic chair, findcomfort where you can.

Finding a healthy balance between comfort and style is key, as is opting for pieces like linen or silk pants, cotton button ups, fitted cardigans, and modern day house dresses to keep comfortable. The items "must be soft enough to withstand mid afternoon poor postures" and pass the stretchy enough test.

Establish a Uniform

You might not be around people every day, but a foundation of high-quality essentials you can always rely on and re-wear often is key. Having a uniform "lends structure to the day" especially for those of us who are used to an office or corporate environment.

A go-to uniform of solid leggings, a great white t-shirt, and a comfortable-yet-polished cardigan works well or tailored pants, a blazer, suede loafers and personal jewellery. Plus, wearing something that you won't get sick of will prevent you from being "tempted to binge-watch in yesterday's sweatpants or pajamas.

Look on the Brightside

Last but not least, coloured or striped tops are sure to make a statement when it comes to video calls, and they'll certainly make getting dressed at home a little bit more fun even if your calendar is meeting-free. Bright colours look better" and we couldn't agree more.