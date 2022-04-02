Subhakritu promises joy and celebrations

The Telugu New Year Subhakritu promises a period of joy and celebrations unlike the past two years Sarvari and Plava where people faced the Corona pandemic and loss of life.

This year is best for performing auspicious events like weddings, construction of new homes, housewarming etc.

People born in this subhakritu year will be principled ones. trying to do good to others. They will also learn many sciences and live long. This year Saturn is the King, Jupiter is Minister and Mercury is the Senadhipathi (Commander-in-chief of army) among Nava Nayakas for Ugadi 2022-23. Natural malefic Saturn get 3 out of 9 portfolios this year, while natural benefices get 3. Mercury becomes malefic by conjunction with Sun and get 3.

Natural calamities which occur around eclipses in May-July 2022 destroy major properties, human and animal lives.

Coastal districts of USA, India are stuck by cyclones.

Fire accidents in Australia, earthquakes in Andaman, China possible.

Ayurveda, Vedic Astrology, Organic farming gain more popularity. There is possibility of fake herbal medicines getting into the market to encash this trend.

Saturn being the ruler and transiting own signs (capricorn-aquarius) this year, ensures instant justice in many cases. People do not have to wait for next life to face their karma.

Many European countries, North and South Korea, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Ukraine have bad planetary transits this year.

Russia-Ukraine conflict can end with death of an important person. Indian government will try to privatise more.