Summer 2023: 10 Tips to Inculcate Reading Habits Among Children

Today, we find on a average children spend about 45 hours per week with media, compared with 17 hours with their parents and 30 hours in School.

Parents should help build a daily reading habit, which can help balance things out.

significance of Reading habit among children

Reading habit help improve your child's vocabulary, it also helps them teach about the world around them, help them to develop a strong imagination and also help in improving their critical thinking skills.

Reading also helps children to learn new information, improve their vocabulary and think critically. A reading habit enables children to escape into other worlds and explore new ideas. Reading can be a fun as well as enjoyable activity, which help children learn and grow.

When your kid start develop reading habit, it will help them think beyond immediate moments. Both their intelligence as well as creative side becomes stronger from reading, they will be able to have smart solutions to everyday problems.

Tips to inculcate reading habit among the children

1. Choice

Let your kids choose the books that they read. Kids must be given freedom, to pick out their own books, whether or not you think their choices are the best summer reads. When a child picks a book on their own, it will offer the child, readership ownership and motivation.

If your child is not much keen on picking books on their own, in that case, choose some just-right books for them, which they can decide. Maybe show six books and ask them to pick the one they want to start with first.

2. Bounty

Fill your house with lots of books, more books equal to more chances for your children to find a fantastic, amazing, very good book, which they can't put down.

There is something magical, when mother takes the child to the bookstore, where she allows the child to pick all the books, they wish to read( this could be expensive affair, but if you are afford it, then It is worth it).

3. Library

Take your child to the local library as often as you can. Let your kids go wild and allow them to check out lot of books in the library.

4. Time

Kids require lot of time as well as opportunities for reading, hence make sure, they are not filling all their time watching TV, Video Games and iPad time.

5. Technology

Do not forget about the audiobooks, kindles, iPads and Nook Reading. Ebooks and audiobooks count as reading too.

6. Readability

One should make sure, child is reading the books that he or she can comprehend. When choosing a book, one should use the 5 finger test to decide, if it just-right book and no too hard or too easy.

Ask your child to tell you a little about the story during and after reading. If you have not read the story, read the back cover blurb and ask questions related to that back cover summary.

7. Cozy Reading space

Kids love a cozy book nook. It does not have to fancy. But it does require to involve the kids. Find a corner, those work best. Let your child help you add pillows, lamps, books, stuffed animals, a headlamp or flashlight to create a special reading space.

8. Downtime

Kids require time, just like we do. We all require unscheduled time to rest as well as relax.

One must make sure to make time during the day for rest and for summer reading. So, you must monitor your screen time. So the screens should not compete with books(unless your child is reading online books or in a book app).