Live
- 14 years barefoot, a dream fulfilled: PM Modi meets devoted follower, places shoes on his feet
- Man Arrested for Arson Attack on Pennsylvania Governor's Residence
- RG Kar victim's parents to join protest march to Bengal secretariat by school job losers
- SBI Cuts Lending Rates: Relief for Home Loan Borrowers as Interest Rates Drop
- Violence Over Waqf Act Reaches Supreme Court: Petition Seeks Court-Monitored Probe in Bengal
- "It’s a Stupid Concept—If It Stops, the Industry Will Thrive": Nani on the 'Tier 1 Hero' Tag
- Unseasonal hailstorms and rain wreak havoc across Bihar
- Firms dealing with Indian railway sector to gain from robust order book: Report
- Minister Nandendla listens to farmers’ woes in NTR district, assures strict action against erring rice millers
- Israeli military says struck 35 sites in Gaza
Summer Skincare Mistakes You Might Be Making Without Realising
Avoid common summer skincare mistakes like skipping SPF and over-exfoliating to maintain healthy, glowing skin all season long.
Summer can be tough on your skin. With increased exposure to UV rays, sweat, and humidity, your skin needs extra care and attention. Unfortunately, many people unknowingly make skincare mistakes during the summer months that can cause more harm than good. From neglecting sunscreen to using heavy winter products, these missteps can lead to dryness, dullness, and breakouts. Let’s look at the most common summer skincare mistakes and how to avoid them.
1. Skipping Sunscreen or Choosing the Wrong SPF
One of the most damaging skincare errors in summer is either skipping sunscreen or using one with inadequate SPF. Sunscreen protects against harmful UV rays that can accelerate ageing, cause dark spots, and increase skin cancer risk. Make sure to use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply every two hours, especially when spending time outdoors. Don’t forget less obvious areas like your ears, neck, and the backs of your hands.
2. Over-Exfoliating Your Skin
Exfoliating removes dead skin cells and reveals a smoother surface, but doing it too often in the summer can damage your skin. Over-exfoliation strips away natural oils and weakens the skin barrier, making it more prone to irritation and sun damage. Limit exfoliation to once or twice a week, preferably at night, to allow your skin time to recover.
3. Not Staying Hydrated
It’s easy to assume your skin doesn't need hydration because of the summer sweat, but this is a common misconception. In reality, heat and humidity can lead to moisture loss, leaving the skin dry and dehydrated. This can result in excess oil production and acne. Drink plenty of water and use a lightweight, hydrating moisturiser with ingredients like hyaluronic acid to keep your skin nourished and fresh.
4. Using Winter Skincare Products in Summer
Your skincare routine should change with the seasons. Heavy creams and oils suitable for winter can clog pores and make skin greasy during summer. Switch to lighter, oil-free, and non-comedogenic products that are better suited to warmer weather. Gel-based moisturisers and breathable sunscreen formulas help your skin stay balanced and healthy.
5. Ignoring Body Skincare
Facial skincare often takes priority, but your body also needs protection from the sun, heat, and pollutants. Neglecting body skincare can lead to sunburns, dryness, and irritation. Apply sunscreen on exposed body parts like your arms, legs, and back. Use a lightweight body lotion with SPF and exfoliate your body regularly to maintain smooth and hydrated skin.
Maintaining a summer-appropriate skincare routine is crucial for keeping your skin healthy and radiant. Avoiding these common mistakes—like skipping SPF, over-exfoliating, or using the wrong products—can make all the difference. Stay hydrated, protect your skin, and adjust your regimen to meet your skin’s seasonal needs for a glowing, refreshed look all summer long.