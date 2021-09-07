  • Menu
Superhuman Day

For many years, those who have faced the challenges of disability in all its forms have dealt with a stigma that was forced upon them. Society has often treated these individuals as if they were somehow less capable of doing amazing and, dare we say it, Superhuman things.

Rather than thinking of people who have overcome disabilities as "less than", perhaps the world would benefit from thinking of them as something far beyond average. Perhaps they are really and truly Superhuman!

Superhuman Day celebrates and brings awareness to the thousands of athletes, musicians, artists, and everyday people who have overcome what was once perceived as a crippling limitation and gone on to prove that "Yes I Can".

