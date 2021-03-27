Swetha PVS, the lovely voice of screen idols

Meet Swetha PVS, a young dubbing artist who hooks the audience to the screen with her captivating voice modulations!



It's always too easy to recognise the artist whom we see on the screen and it's too rare for a voice artist to come into the limelight. But, breaking all the steretypes, a young and multi-talented dubbing artist, Swetha PVS, is creating waves by dubbing for lead actresses in the Telugu film Industry and garnering huge fan followers for her 'Magical Voice.'

Hitting 152k followers in Instagram just in two months, Swetha PVS shares her delirious happiness with The Hans India: "It's all about the love from the audience and it's their acceptance, encouraging me to do more and more projects and I believe everyone is enjoying what I do and hereby I thank everyone who showered love and support for my voice."

"It hasn't happened in a night. I had fuelled my efforts and energy from all sides to grow in my life… to become something great. Though I started dubbing from 2017, my voice is being recognised with the latest movie Uppena, for dubbing the voice for lead actress."

On other parts from dubbing, Swetha PVS is well-recognised for her creative Instagram reels and she bagged 151 k followers in just two months. Speaking on it, she said, "It's not about what we talk and how long we talk, but it's all about how much content we talk and deliver to the audience, and I always try to share some useful message to people through my reels and that might have won me more fan followers."

Sharing a twist in her tale, before turning into a dubbing artist, Swetha excelled as an RJ for renowned radio station in Hyderabad. She still is continuing as an RJ apart from dubbing for movies. She is also an anchor and a happening artist in Tollywood as she signed for a couple of projects for acting too.

"I was just an RJ, until RJ Kiran from Mirchi pushed me to attend auditions for dubbing. With all his support, am here today," she added.

She has left her voice for almost all the latest hit movies namely, Uppena for Krithi Shetty, Check for Priya Prakash, Akshara for Nanditha, Ismat Shanker, Bharatane Nenu and many others. Interestingly, her voice will also to be heard in the upcoming movie Wild Dog.

Speaking about her passion, Swetha Says, "RJing, Anchoring and Dubbing has been my dream for many years and am much into television, radio and cinemas and this is my professional world and am loving it. Now, I am also turning as an artist as I am playing a lead role for a web series which is an entirely a kind of comedy entertainer and the details will be revealed shortly."

Though Swetha hails from Vishakapatnam, she is settling in Hyderabad. Sharing about her personal life she says, "I have a little family. My father is a teacher, my mom is a home maker and I have a sister and my favourite cutie pie 'Nandhan' my sister's son, whom I love to the moon and back."

"Being a dubbing artiste is an easy task for me and I understand the depth of each character easily, as I have experience in presenting voice modulations for several programs in radio Mirchi," says Swetha. She says her fans to do things with love and perfection whatever they do, "Life is a kind of battle, choose your battle well and choose something that is worth your time and what makes your soul satisfied and happy," she signs off.