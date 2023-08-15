Tagbin’s Digital Triumph: Uniting India with 8 Crore+ Tricolour Selfies in Har Ghar Tiranga 2023

As India marked its 76th Independence Day, Tagbin, a pioneer in experiential technology, partnered with the Ministry of Culture to amplify unity and patriotism through the historic digital campaign, Har Ghar Tiranga 2023. Building on the success of the 2022 Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, this initiative united millions of Indians online, allowing them to raise the tricolour flag virtually and share their selfies, collectively showcasing national pride.

Combining tradition and innovation, Har Ghar Tiranga 2023 offered a unique blend. The user-friendly website, Harghartiranga.gov.com, crafted by Tagbin, weaved these individual pictures together to create a digital Indian flag, showcasing unity that goes beyond borders. The portal's simplicity encouraged mass participation. Upon scrolling, visitors encountered esteemed dignitaries, sportspersons, and celebrities who had uploaded their selfies, further enhancing the movement's significance. This nationwide effort created a buzz on social media as Shri Narendra Modi encouraged everyone to change their profile pictures to the Indian National Flag.

In contrast to 2022, which saw 5 Crore+ flags and 6 Crore+ selfies on the portal, Har Ghar Tiranga 2023 resonated even more profoundly. The website witnessed an unprecedented surge in traffic, with over 8 Crore Indians proudly sharing their selfies adorned with the tricolour on India's 76th Independence Day. This year's production and distribution of flags doubled, ensuring every corner of the nation was part of this wave of patriotism.

Reflecting on the achievement, Saurav Bhaik, Founder and CEO of Tagbin, expressed, "Har Ghar Tiranga 2023 encapsulates India's diverse unity brilliantly. This initiative is close to our hearts, fostering a profound sense of responsibility and reverence for the national flag in every citizen. It solidifies the deep bond between people and their nation, echoing the concept of 'One Nation, One Flag,' in line with our Prime Minister's inspiring vision, Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga! Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Dil Tiranga!”

As India concludes the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Independence Day saw the launch of several other events. Alongside Har Ghar Tiranga, Tagbin along with the Ministry of Culture & Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, introduced the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” web platform, further nurturing patriotic sentiment. Citizens shared selfies holding a fistful of Maati or Diya, honouring the nation's bravehearts. These endeavours symbolise unity, a reminder that while technology evolves, the enduring principles that define our exceptional nation remain unchanged.