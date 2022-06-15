Take time to stay at top of the grooming game

Whether a high-achieving student or an average Joe, college students tend to have a hectic lifestyle with classes, internships, deadlines and more. But taking out time to take care of themselves is crucial. Today, self-care is important for mental health, physical health, emotional health and social health.

Personal grooming is an important part of your daily routine and says a lot about your personality. College-goers can make people notice and respect them by taking the time to stay at the top of their grooming game.

From everyday classes and college events to orals and industry visits, grooming is essential for college students. Here are some tips on maintaining a good grooming routine and getting – not just to look good, but to feel good about yourself.