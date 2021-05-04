Teachers play a critical role in educating and shaping children's lives: the future leaders of countries all over the world. While there can be teachers that are notably not so good, good teachers are generally kind, patient, hard-working, dedicated, and understanding professionals that mold children's lives in a positive direction.



Many people entrust their children to the teachers, and they affect their lives on a daily basis. That's why there's such a day called Teacher Appreciation Day. Read more to learn about how Teacher Appreciation Day came to be and how you can celebrate it.

Teacher Appreciation has a long history in the United States. Political and educational leaders began discussions for a day to honour teachers in 1944. In 1953, Eleanor Roosevelt persuaded the 81st Congress to proclaim Teachers' Day.

Congress declared March 7, 1980, as Teacher Day. The National Education Association continued to observe Teacher Day on the first Tuesday in March until 1985 when the National PTA established Teacher Appreciation Week as the first full week of May. The NEA Representative Assembly then voted to make the Tuesday of that week Teacher Day.

Teacher Appreciation Day, also known as Teacher Day, is observed on the Tuesday of the first full week in May. This day is part of Teacher Appreciation Week, which is the first full week in May of each year.

The National Education Association describes Teacher Day "as a day for honoring teachers and recognizing the lasting contributions they make to our lives." The NEA yearly hosts contests for students and adults in thanking the teachers that have inspired them to be the best person they can be.

People in the community have understood the need for Teacher Appreciation Day for some time. Teaching is a challenging profession, and those who decide to be brave and go into it need all the support that they can get. Data from the Education Association, for instance, found that more than 45 percent of teachers leave the profession within the first five years because of the high levels of stress and the demands on their time. Teachers have a long list of things that they want on Teacher Appreciation Day. Right at the top is recognition from parents and former students. Many teachers go through periods where they doubt their abilities to teach because of things that people say at parent's evenings. So, when a teacher receives positive affirmation from a parent, it can make a world of difference to their attitude on the job. They suddenly feel like masters of the universe!

When it comes to celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day, in this pandemic we can celebrate online while your teachers are taking online classes. You can be as creative as you like and do something uniquely special for the teacher you want to appreciate. Or make a card for your teacher. If you're looking for a great way to appreciate your favourite teacher, then make a "thank you" video. You create a simple video of you saying thank you to your teacher, explain why they have inspired you, and post it either on your social media or your school website and use the hashtag #teacherappreciationday to let everyone know what day it is today.