Teachers’ Day 2023: History, Significance, and Key Facts About Shikshak Divas

TEACHER'S DAY 2023 : Teacher's Day in India is celebrated on September 5 every year to honour the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was a renowned philosopher, teacher and second president of India. This day is dedicated to recognizing the invaluable contributions of teachers and educators in shaping the lives and futures of students. It is a day that resonates with gratitude, respect and admiration.

This day is a source of inspiration for both educators and students, encouraging them to strive for excellence in education. Let's take a tour of the history, meaning, and key facts that make Teacher's Day an occasion worth cherishing.



Teacher's Day 2023: History

According to the Festivals of India website, some of his students had approached Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan to celebrate his birthday. He humbly suggested that instead of celebrating his personal day, the day should be celebrated as a tribute to all teachers. His belief was that teachers should be the best minds in the country.

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan focused his academic activities on comparative religion and philosophy. He imparted his wisdom in the field of philosophy at several prestigious institutions including Madras Presidency College, University of Mysore, University of Calcutta, University of Chicago and Oxford University.



He then served as President of India from 1962 to 1967. He was also the first Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962 and the second Ambassador of India to the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1952.

Teacher's Day 2023: Significance

Teachers play a unique and indispensable role in society. They are the architects of the future, shaping young minds and instilling values that last a lifetime. Teacher's Day reminds us of the profound impact that a teacher can have on an individual and, by extension, on the world.



The celebration of Teacher's Day in India usually includes various activities and events in schools and educational institutions. Students express their gratitude to their teachers through heartfelt cards, flowers, and sometimes even small gifts. Cultural programs, speeches and award ceremonies are also organized to horon teachers for their dedication and commitment to education.



Key facts about Teacher's Day

1. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born into a middle-class Telugu family in the city of Tiruttani. He excelled academically, earned multiple scholarships and attended schools in Tirupati and Vellore.

2. He received a total of 27 Nobel Prize nominations, including multiples for the Nobel Peace Prize and the Nobel Prize in Literature.

3. In 1954, Dr Radhakrishnan became the first recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, along with Indian statesman C Rajagopalachari and physicist C V Branch.

4. He was knighted in 1931 and offered the title of "Sir", but he preferred to retain his academic title of "Doctor".



5. Among his notable works is the book An Idealist View of Life, which contains the famous Hibbert Lecture he delivered at Manchester College in 1929.

6. Global celebration of teachers, World Teachers' Day is celebrated on October 5. Different countries celebrate their own version of this day on different dates.