Teachers’ Day 2024: 13 Fascinating Facts About Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Every Indian Should Know

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on September 5th, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, educator, and statesman. This day pays tribute to teachers for their vital role in shaping individuals and contributing to society. Dr. Radhakrishnan’s legacy in education and politics continues to inspire generations.

We often take for granted the significant influence that teachers have in our lives. They guide us, help us learn from our mistakes, and ultimately shape us into successful individuals. Their contribution goes beyond the classroom, making teaching both a challenging and fulfilling profession. In recognition of their hard work and dedication, India celebrates Teachers' Day each year on September 5, coinciding with Dr. Radhakrishnan’s birthday.

Here are 13 intriguing facts about Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan that every Indian should know:

1. Early Life and Family Background

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, in Thiruttani, Tamil Nadu. He was the fourth of six children born to Sarvepalli Veeraswami, a revenue officer, and Sithamma. His family originated from Sarvepalli village in Andhra Pradesh, which inspired their surname.

2. Marriage and Family

At the young age of 16, Dr. Radhakrishnan married his distant cousin, Sivakamu. Their marriage lasted 53 years until Sivakamu's death in 1956. Together, they had five daughters and one son. Over the years, their descendants have pursued careers in fields like medicine, law, business, and history.

3. Relation to VVS Laxman

Dr. Radhakrishnan shares a familial connection with former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman. Laxman, related to Dr. Radhakrishnan through his mother’s side, confirmed this at an event in 2023.

4. Accomplished Philosopher and Statesman

Throughout his life, Dr. Radhakrishnan made significant contributions as a philosopher, educator, and politician. He served as India’s second ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1952 and became the country’s first Vice President from 1952 to 1962. He later held the esteemed office of President of India from 1962 to 1967.

5. Passion for Academia

Despite his political career, Dr. Radhakrishnan remained devoted to education. He served as Vice-Chancellor at two prestigious universities—Andhra University (1931–1936) and Banaras Hindu University (1939–1948).

6. Notable Academic Positions

Dr. Radhakrishnan also held distinguished academic posts. He was appointed the King George V Chair of Mental and Moral Science at the University of Calcutta (1921–1932) and served as the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford from 1936 to 1952.

7. UNESCO Involvement

In addition to his academic roles, Dr. Radhakrishnan represented India at the United Nations' Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). He was elected Chairman of UNESCO’s Executive Board in 1948, contributing to global education and cultural diplomacy.

8. The Birth of Teachers’ Day

When Dr. Radhakrishnan became President, his students and admirers wanted to celebrate his birthday in a grand manner. However, he requested that his birthday be commemorated as Teachers' Day instead, as he held teachers in high regard, believing they played a vital role in shaping society. Since then, his birthday has been celebrated as Teachers' Day in India.

9. Bharat Ratna Awardee

In recognition of his contributions to the nation, Dr. Radhakrishnan was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, in 1954.

10. Nominated for the Nobel Prize

Dr. Radhakrishnan received a total of 27 Nobel Prize nominations during his lifetime—16 for literature and 11 for peace—highlighting his global influence and intellectual contributions.

11. International Honors

In addition to the Bharat Ratna, Dr. Radhakrishnan received several prestigious international honors, including the Templeton Prize and the British Order of Merit.

12. Renowned Author

As a scholar, Dr. Radhakrishnan authored several influential works, including Indian Philosophy (1923-1927), The Philosophy of the Upanishads (1924), and Eastern Religions and Western Thought (1939), which solidified his status as an eminent thinker.

13. Passing and Legacy

Dr. Radhakrishnan passed away on April 17, 1975, at the age of 86 in Chennai, leaving behind a rich legacy in education, philosophy, and public service.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s life continues to inspire, and his vision of education remains relevant today. His contributions are celebrated each year on Teachers' Day, reminding us of the profound impact educators have on shaping the future.