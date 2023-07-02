Live
The 2023 ART + TECH Summit
Anchored by four pillars of innovation: AI & Quantum; FinTech; Web3 & Blockchain; and Luxury & Fashion
Christie’s announced its seventh Art+Tech Summit, which will be taking place on July 19 and July 20, 2023 at the company’s historic Rockefeller Center flagship location in the heart of New York City. In partnership with Gucci and MoonPay, the two-day Summit will focus on technology trends and how they intersect with the creative and luxury spaces, anchored by four pillars of innovation: AI & Quantum; FinTech; Web3 & Blockchain; and Luxury & Fashion.
Christie’s Art+Tech Summit is a core part of the company’s ongoing initiative to spark dialogue about the role and potential impact of emerging technologies in the art world. Launched in 2018 with a Summit dedicated to Blockchain, the series has highlighted various aspects of technology with each new iteration, drawing top minds and innovators from a variety of global industries for a program of lectures, talks, panel discussions and networking opportunities.
Christie’s has an established history of fostering technological innovation, launching online bidding in 2006 and being the first international auction house to hold dedicated online-only auctions in 2011. Christie’s continues to push the envelope in the world of technology, successfully employing multi-site auction live-streaming and augmented reality tools, and has been recognized with award-winning digital marketing. Recently, it has proven to be a pioneer of the art world into the realm of new technological and digital innovation with the launch of Christie’s Ventures in July 2022 and the development of Christie’s 3.0, a platform that allows for fully on-chain NFT sales.
Christie’s Art+Tech Summit 2023 | Confirmed Speakers:
On Latest Innovation: Cathie Wood ArkInvest, Ester De Nicolás Microsoft
On Web3: Joe Lubin Consensys, Beeple
On FinTech: Keith Grossman MoonPay
On Fashion: Dani Loftus Draup