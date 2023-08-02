The Vancouver general strike which took place on 2 August 1918, was the first general strike in Canadian history. There had been talks of organizing a general strike for quite some time due to federal conscription, censorship of socialist publications, and workers’ demands for higher wages.

War-time inflation reduced real income profoundly and throughout the First World War Vancouver shipbuilders experienced a labour shortage. Numerous government policies had suppressed the work of labour activists such as strikes, lockouts and certain presses being banned.

Workers were also inspired by factors such as the Bolshevik Revolution the previous year and the rising cost of living. The strike was eventually organized as a one-day political protest after the killing of draft evader and labour activist Albert “Ginger” Goodwin on 27 July. He had previously called for a general strike in case any worker was drafted against their will.