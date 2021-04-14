The International Day of Pink 2021

The International Day of Pink against Bullying, Discrimination, Homophobia, Transphobia, and Transmisogyny across the world. We invite everyone to celebrate diversity by wearing a pink shirt and by organizing activities in their workplaces, schools, and communities.

The Day of Pink was started in Nova Scotia when two straight high school students saw a gay student wearing a pink shirt being bullied. The two students intervened but wanted to do more to prevent homophobic and transphobic bullying.

They decided to purchase pink shirts, and a few days later got everyone at school to arrive wearing pink, standing in solidarity. The result was that an entire school took a stand and began working together to prevent homophobic and transphobic bullying.

The campaign has continued to grow: it is now an international campaign that thrives in schools, workplaces, and communities. The Day of Pink and the conversations, awareness, and acceptance that stems from it are making a real difference in the lives of queer and trans youth. So, let's wear pink, spark some conversations, and inspire acceptance. Wearing a pink shirt is more than just a one-day thing. It's a commitment to allyship that spans the rest of the year. Wearing a pink shirt on April 11th is an important first step – it shows that you stand together with those who have been bullied, especially with those who have been bullied for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The word ally is not a noun but instead a verb. To ally yourself with someone is to be listening and learning about how to care and support different people. It is essential to work year-round to stand up not just for others, but with them.

It is only with this year-round commitment that we can make real progress towards eliminating bullying and discrimination in all communities. If you see someone in your community being bullied, whether that's the schoolyard or the office, it's time to step up and say something. Only by being active and continuing the discussion about bullying can we hope to put an end to this harmful practice and help make the world a safer place for everyone.