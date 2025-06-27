The Nutrient-Rich Evening Snack: Ghee-Roasted Makhana

Commonly known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, makhana is a popular and healthy snack in Indian households. When roasted in ghee, these light and crunchy seeds offer a satisfying blend of taste and nutrition, making them a perfect companion for your evening tea or coffee.

Let’s explore the impressive health benefits of choosing ghee-roasted makhana as your go-to evening snack.

1. Supports Weight Management

Ghee-roasted makhana is rich in dietary fibre and plant-based protein. These nutrients help you feel full for a longer period, which can naturally curb excessive snacking and calorie intake. With a low overall calorie count, makhana serves as a great alternative to fried or sugar-loaded snacks.

2. Promotes Heart Health

Packed with potassium, makhana can aid in balancing sodium levels in the body, which helps maintain healthy blood pressure. Its antioxidant compounds also fight oxidative stress and reduce inflammation—factors that are known to support cardiovascular health.

3. Improves Digestion

Makhana contains both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps regulate bowel movements and improve overall digestive efficiency. It also possesses prebiotic properties that support the growth of healthy gut bacteria, promoting a balanced gut microbiome.

4. Enhances Sleep Quality

The presence of magnesium and potassium in makhana makes it an ideal bedtime snack for those who struggle with sleep. Magnesium helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle, while potassium works to relieve muscle tension and restlessness, creating a calming effect on the body.

5. Fights Signs of Ageing

Antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acids in makhana help combat free radicals responsible for ageing. Regular consumption may reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots. Its protective properties also promote healthy skin and cellular regeneration.

Incorporating ghee-roasted makhana into your evening routine is a simple and tasty way to support your overall wellness. From weight control to heart and digestive health, this humble snack offers far more than just crunch and flavour.