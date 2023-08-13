The Vellore Mutiny Of 1806

The Vellore mutiny, or Vellore Revolution, occurred on 10 July 1806 and was the first instance of a large-scale and violent mutiny by Indian sepoys against the East India Company, predating the Indian Rebellion of 1857 by half a century. The revolt, which took place in the South Indian city of Vellore, lasted one full day, during which mutineers seized the Vellore Fort and killed or wounded 200 British troops.

The mutiny was subdued by cavalry and artillery from Arcot. Total deaths amongst the mutineers were approximately 350; with summary executions of about 100 during the suppression of the outbreak, followed by the formal court-martial of smaller numbers.

The reasons for this revolt were both military and personal. The first one because of the resentment of the sepoys of the British forces - both Hindu and Muslim - who were asked not to sport any religion symbols on their foreheads as well shave the beards. Coupled with newly designed hats which resemble Chrisitan codes these provoked the sepoys to rebel at Vellore. These had the tacit planning and understanding by the heirs of Tipu Sultan confined after his defeat in the Vellore fort.