The World Avocado Organisation Launches a Consumer Education Campaign to promote avocados’ nutritional and health benefits in India

The World Avocado Organization (WAO) a non-profit organization which represents producers, exporters and importers of avocados from across the world, was set up in 2016 to promote avocado consumption and the health benefits of the world's favourite superfood.

After the extremely successful push in 2023, WAO has now launched its 2024 campaign in India to educate consumers and food businesses about the health benefits of regular avocado consumption and how to best use this fruit in varied Indian cuisines.

The 2024 WAO campaign in India is majorly supported by growers from South Africa, a leading exporter of avocados. South African avocados were granted access by India earlier this year.

Derek Donkin CEO of South African Avocado Growers' Association (SAAGA) expressed their excitement at the opening of the Indian market for South African avocados. Mr. Donkin remarked that “Historically, South Africa's avocado exports have been largely focused on Europe and the United Kingdom, and these destinations account for 95% of its exports. However, with production increasing, the recent access to India offers promising new avenues for growth with consumers getting a wider choice for high-quality fruit.”

Zac Bard, WAO Chairman said, "We are delighted to bring the World Avocado Organisation's campaign to India once again. The India 2023 campaign created a lot of excitement and engagement. Avocado consumption across the country has seen a significant boost. We want to further build on this momentum.”

“These are exciting times and we are delighted to be here,” Bard added. “With their natural nutritional wealth and versatility, avocados have become an integral part of modern diets across the globe. We envisage similar trends in India and foresee immense potential for avocados. The demand is only going to increase as more discerning Indian consumers discover this amazing fruit, its health benefits, its taste and ways to incorporate avocados into daily meals. Keep an eye out as we bring to you some of the top Indian chefs and nutritionists cooking with and talking about Hass avocados.”