Thoughtful Beauty Picks for Mother’s Day – Perfect Gifting from Beautywise & Nourish Mantra

With Mother’s Day around the corner, we're spotlighting two thoughtful and indulgent beauty gifts that go beyond the usual – offering care, nourishment, and a moment of self-love. Here are two indulgent and thoughtful options that make beauty more than just skin deep.

Beautywise Skin Brilliance – INR 1,699

Packed with 4X Liposomal Glutathione for enhanced absorption, Vitamin C, and essential skin nutrients in a rich nourishing oil, this formula targets dullness and uneven tone at its root. The result? A visibly radiant, even-toned complexion that glows with health.

Whether she’s always on the go or indulging in some me-time, this easy-to-consume oil blend makes skincare from within both effortless and effective.

Nourish Mantra’s Brow Growth Serum: INR 649

The Brow Growth Serum by Nourish Mantra isn't just another eyebrow product. It's a comprehensive solution that activates follicle stem cells, fostering the growth of thicker and denser brows. Say farewell to brittle, thinning eyebrows as this serum fortifies and strengthens from root to tip. Enriched with essential minerals, vitamins, and peptides, it not only encourages eyebrow growth but also enhances texture, leaving your brows looking and feeling their absolute best. A few swipes daily is all it takes for fuller, more defined brows that match her grace and strength.

This Mother’s Day, honor the women who inspire you with beauty that nourishes their soul, enhances their radiance, and celebrates their timeless charm. Because they deserve nothing but the best — today and always.

