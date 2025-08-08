Tied with Love: Top Rakhi Gifts for the Bond That Never Breaks

They say sisters are like built-in best friends - always there with the best advice, the loudest laughs, and a love that never quits. This Rakhi, show her just how much she means to you with gifts that match her vibe, style, and spirit. Whether she’s a trendsetter, a wellness girlie, or all about cozy comforts, Westside has something special for every kind of sister. From chic fashion finds and self-care essentials to statement accessories and home décor picks, Westside is your one-stop destination for Rakhi gifting.

Here’s your ultimate guide to surprising her with a present that says “you’re one in a million.”





Wardrobe Light Beige Stripe Patterned Blazer – Rs.2499/-

Gift your sister a piece that blends elegance with ease. This light beige blazer from Wardrobe is tailored from breathable fabric, making it perfect for layering through the seasons. With its soft stripe pattern, three-quarter sleeves, and chic notched lapel, it brings just the right amount of structure to her look - whether she’s headed to work or out for a celebratory brunch. A stylish pick for the sister who means business (but always in style).





LOV Rust Cotton-Blend Tiered Dress with Belt - ₹ 1,699

Make her Rakhi extra special with this rust dress from LOV - effortlessly stylish and perfect for sunny days. With its breezy tiered silhouette, voluminous balloon sleeves, and a flattering belted waist, it blends comfort with charm. The mandarin collar and button placket add just the right touch of structure for a polished, put-together look.





LUNA BLU Ivory Sequin Embellished Slides - Rs.1499/-

Perfect for festive get-togethers or everyday glam, these ivory slides from Luna Blu strike the ideal balance between comfort and style. The delicate mesh straps are beautifully embellished with sequin embroidery, adding just the right amount of shimmer. With a cushioned insole and textured sole for grip, they’re as practical as they are pretty - a thoughtful gift for the sister who’s always effortlessly stylish.













Westside Home Gold Tree of Life on Stand Decorative Accessory - Rs.1299/-

Looking for a gift that’s both beautiful and symbolic? This gold Tree of Life sculpture from Westside Home is a thoughtful pick for Raksha Bandhan. Representing strength, growth, and harmony, its intricate openwork design and radiant gold finish make it a true statement piece. Whether placed on a mantel or console, it adds a touch of elegance and deeper meaning to any space - a perfect reflection of the bond you share.