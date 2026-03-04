Today is world obesity day: Why obesity in women is more than just weight gain

Obesity in women is often misunderstood as simply eating too much or not exercising enough. However, weight gain in women is deeply connected to hormones, metabolism, and reproductive health. A woman’s body goes through many hormonal changes during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause. These changes directly affect how fat is stored and how calories are burned. That is why obesity in women is more complex than it appears.

The Role of Hormones in Weight Gain

Hormones control many important functions in the body, including hunger, fat storage, and energy use. Estrogen, insulin, thyroid hormones, and cortisol all influence body weight. When these hormones are not balanced, weight gain can happen easily. For example, low thyroid levels slow down metabolism, making it harder to burn calories. High cortisol levels caused by stress can increase fat around the abdomen. Insulin resistance, which is common in many women, makes the body store more fat instead of using sugar for energy. These hormonal issues can make weight loss difficult even with diet and exercise.

Understanding PCOS and Its Impact

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders in women. It affects many women during their reproductive years. Women with PCOS often experience irregular periods, acne, excessive hair growth, and weight gain.

PCOS is strongly linked to insulin resistance. When insulin does not work properly, the body produces more of it. High insulin levels increase fat storage, especially around the belly. This creates a cycle where weight gain worsens PCOS symptoms, and PCOS makes weight loss harder. Managing PCOS requires medical guidance, lifestyle changes, and sometimes medication.

Metabolism: Why It Works Differently in Women

Metabolism is the process by which the body converts food into energy. Women naturally have a lower muscle mass compared to men, which means they burn fewer calories at rest. Hormonal fluctuations during menstrual cycles, pregnancy, and menopause also affect metabolic rate.

As women approach menopause, estrogen levels drop. This often leads to increased fat around the abdomen and slower calorie burning. Many women notice sudden weight gain during this phase, even if their diet has not changed much. This is because metabolism naturally slows down with age and hormonal changes.

Emotional and Social Factors

Women also face emotional and social pressures that can contribute to obesity. Stress from work, family responsibilities, and lack of sleep can increase cortisol levels and trigger unhealthy eating habits. Emotional eating is common when women feel anxious or overwhelmed. Poor sleep further disrupts hunger hormones, increasing cravings for sugary and high-calorie foods.

The Right Approach to Managing Obesity

Obesity in women should be managed with a holistic approach rather than quick diets. Regular physical activity, especially strength training, helps improve metabolism. Balanced meals with protein, fiber, and healthy fats help control blood sugar levels. Managing stress and getting adequate sleep are equally important. Most importantly, women experiencing unexplained weight gain, irregular periods, or fatigue should consult a doctor to check for thyroid issues, PCOS, or other hormonal imbalances. Understanding the root cause is the first step toward healthy and sustainable weight management.

Obesity in women is not just about appearance or willpower. It is a complex health condition influenced by hormones, metabolism, and overall wellbeing. Awareness and early intervention can make a significant difference.

(The writer is a Program Director - Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore)