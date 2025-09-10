Today is World Suicide Prevention Day: Stigma, stress, and silence - 1Life helpline data reveals growing mental health crisis

New data from 1Life (1life.org.in), a Hyderabad-based suicide prevention helpline, offers a sobering insight into the escalating mental health challenges faced by people across India. The helpline, which receives an average of 23,000 calls annually on 7893078930, reports that callers are grappling with severe emotional, financial, and social stress — factors that leave many vulnerable to suicidal thoughts.

The analysis conducted by 1Life’s team of counsellors reveals that the crisis is not limited to personal struggles but is exacerbated by systemic issues such as stigma, lack of support, and inadequate access to mental health services. Each call is more than a statistic; it represents an individual reaching out in desperation for empathy, understanding, and help.

Key triggers behind calls

According to the helpline, the primary reasons for high-risk calls include:

• Relationship Issues (30%)

Emotional breakdowns due to conflicts, breakups, or marital stress top the list. Many callers feel unheard, abandoned, and trapped in emotional pain, often believing suicide is the only escape. The absence of healthy communication and emotional resilience is a significant contributor.

• Debt and Financial Problems (25%)

Financial distress driven by unemployment, debt, gambling losses, fraud, or pressure from family members pushes individuals into despair. The stigma attached to financial failure further isolates people and worsens their mental health.

• Academic and Professional Stress (22%)

Students and professionals report anxiety stemming from academic pressure, career uncertainty, and toxic work environments. Fear of failure and relentless social comparison amplify feelings of inadequacy and hopelessness.

• Mental Health Struggles (10%)

Loneliness, depression, anxiety, and feelings of worthlessness are common themes. Many callers face barriers in accessing mental health support or have previously sought help but were dismissed or ridiculed.

• Social Stigma (12%)

Marginalized communities, including LGBTQ individuals and those in forced relationships, experience exclusion, judgment, and rejection from family and society, deepening their sense of isolation and despair.

While misuse of the helpline by prank callers is small in scale, it strains resources and may hinder timely assistance to those in genuine crisis. 1Life stresses the importance of respecting the service and its counselors, who dedicate their efforts to saving lives.

Rebecca, Consultant Psychologist at 1Life, commented on the findings:“ Behind every call is a human being fighting unbearable pain, fear, or loneliness. What we repeatedly see is that people don’t truly want to die, but want their suffering to end. By listening without judgment and offering hope, we can help them rediscover reasons to live. As a society, we must normalize conversations about mental health, reduce stigma, and extend unconditional support.”

The data underscores the urgent need for public awareness, mental health education, and policy interventions that provide accessible and empathetic support systems.

1Life’s work serves as a crucial reminder that listening with compassion can be a lifeline for those struggling in silence.