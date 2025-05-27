Top 5 Sunscreen Picks to Protect and Heal Your Skin This National Sunscreen Day

This National Sunscreen Day, it’s the perfect time to refresh your sun care routine. The right sunscreen not only protects your skin from harmful rays but also helps it recover and stay healthy. Check out these top 5 sunscreen picks that combine effective protection with soothing ingredients to keep your skin feeling its best all year long. Nourish Mantra Ray Rescue Invisible Sunscreen SPF 50: INR 599 Nourish Mantra Ray Rescue Sunscreen with SPF 50 & PA+++ lets you step out confidently without worrying about sun damage and color-related irritation. This formula not only shields your skin from harmful UV rays but also nourishes, hydrates, and keeps it plump. It blends seamlessly without leaving a white cast or making your skin oily.





The Bath and Care Halo Gaurd Hydrating Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 PA++++: INR 1,899 The Bath and Care Our Halo Guard Rose DNA PDRN Sunscreen offers SPF 50 PA++++ protection while enhancing skin regeneration with PDRN and antioxidant rich Rose DNA Extract. Its lightweight, non-greasy formula hydrates, soothes and prevents premature aging. Perfect for daily use, it provides broad-spectrum defense with skincare benefits.





JOY Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++ INR 325 – JOY Ultra Matte Dry Touch Sunscreen.:— a high-performance, ultra-matte sunscreen tailored for daily wear and India’s tropical climate. This dry-touch formula offers broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection with a PA+++ rating and SPF 50, ensuring your skin is safeguarded against sun damage without leaving a white cast. Lightweight and non-comedogenic, it’s especially suited for oily skin and offers a mattifying finish that controls shine, sweat, and tackiness throughout the day. Enriched with Titanium Dioxide, a physical sunscreen filter, it reflects harmful UV rays without penetrating the skin, making it gentle and effective for all skin tones. Its breathable texture also makes it the perfect base under makeup—keeping oil at bay and your look fresh for hours. Whether you're heading out for a commute or a beach day, this sunscreen is designed to keep up with your active lifestyle while promoting healthy, protected skin.





CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion with SPF 50 This World Sunscreen Day, celebrate the power of protection with the CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF 50—a daily essential that goes beyond just sun care. Lightweight and non-greasy, it combines hydration and high-level UV defense with skin-loving ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Ceramides. It nourishes, calms, and shields your skin from sun damage while keeping it soft, healthy, and radiant all day. Because protecting your skin isn’t just a routine—it’s self-care that lasts a lifetime.





Tikitoro Teens Mineral Sunscreen (11-16 Years) Tikitoro Teens Mineral Sunscreen is here to keep your skin hydrated, healthy, and bright—all while blocking harmful UVA and UVB rays. This teen-friendly natural sunscreen forms a protective layer, preventing tanning, burning, and dryness without soaking into your skin. Whether you’re acing that beach selfie or just out for some fun in the sun, this broad-spectrum champion has your back. This sunscreen is non-comedogenic and water-resistant for upto 120 minutes. Perfect for all genders and skin types



