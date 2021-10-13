Every day, humans have one particular "muscle" that can't be taken away from them. It shapes everything they do and informs the details about how they experience the world around them.



Train Your Brain Day recognizes the power of the mind, and how training it to be positive can change human lives as a whole.

Train Your Brain Day was created to bring attention to, and celebrate, the incredible power of the mind. Whether one chooses to look at the 'power of the mind' as being the ability to come up with creative new things, solve math equations, and design towering skyscrapers, or as the ability to change the way people feel and think about themselves and others, it's undeniable that a mind is a powerful tool and weapon.

Every day people are actively training their minds, teaching them how to react to situations, telling them what they are capable of, and even deciding how to interpret the feelings and actions of others. With its ability to have such a profound effect on their lives, people should certainly be taking the time to hone and sharpen their brains every day. Thoughts and patterns can become ingrained in the mind, so choosing what and how to think is of vital importance for those who want to have the best and most positively lived the life they can.

Train Your Brain Day is a perfect reminder that how the brain feels, what it thinks, and how it reacts to the world are all choices that can be adjusted. This is the ideal day to try to train your brain to make the best out of it all!