Travel expert ‘RL Tours & Travels’ celebrates 2nd Anniversary

Hyderabad: One of the fastest growing travel agencies, Hyderabad-based RL Tours and Travels completes two years of its existence. RL Tours and Travels celebrated its 2nd anniversary with pomp and festivities to mark the occasion at Hyderabad today. A visionary corporate travel company, RL Tours and Travels provides air ticketing, customized group packages, VISA’s, forex, travel insurance and more.

Their extensive client roster includes prestigious corporate names such as Maxivision, CloudTaro, Gnapika Entertainment, S.G Movie Makers, etc. Headed by a seasoned traveller and globe trotter CEO Ms. Anuradha Chetti along with Mr.Raj Allada and Ms.Geetha Madhuri(Indian playback singer and voice artist) as managing director’s together made RL Tours and Travels has as a name for itself with its excellence, innovation and customer-centric approach in the dynamic world of travel where challenges abound.

They are leading their journey by being a part of many non-profit organization's including North America Telugu Society (NATS), North American Telugu Association (NATA), Telugu Association of North America (TANA), American Telugu Association (ATA) and many more.

Ms. Anuradha Chetti, the driving force behind RL Tours and Travels has many accolades and accomplishments to her credit. She has won numerous awards including the prestigious ET Excellence Award for Women Entrepreneurs in the travel industry.

With unwavering commitment to excellence and remarkable achievements of the team, RL Tours and Travels is set to revolutionize the way we experience travel. They offer unique, tailor-made travel experiences. They arrange custom tour packages, provide competitive pricing, and ensure a seamless travel experience with a single point of contact. They ensure every aspect of the travel process is meticulously managed, from addressing queries and booking tickets to handling international immigration procedures.

Within a short span of time, RL Tours and Travels under the leadership of the 3 dynamic directors has made significant strides, earning a reputation for exceptional service and unparalleled expertise.



