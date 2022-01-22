19-Year-Old Girl From Belgium Holds New Guinness World Record For Becoming The Youngest Woman To Fly Solo Around The World

Zara Rutherford, 19-year-old girl from Belgium is a British pilot, who has set a new Guinness World record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching down in western Belgium on Thursday, 155 days after beginning. She deserved this success. For herself, her family, and for all young women, she became an inspiration as attempting to break into male-dominated industries such as aviation and the precision sciences that drive the business.

She remarked her experience after an experience that had both thrills and terror, from Siberia's icy tundra to the Philippines' typhoons and the stark grandeur of the Arabian desert. Her mother Beatrice was full of joy and she said that they will celebrate the moment.

Her one-seater Shark microlight jet became loaded with the stink of California flames at one point. She was frequently flying alone over seas or barren country, with any potential rescue hours away. She indeed had to spend weeks alone in the little Siberian village of Ayan, with no communication with her family or the rest of the world.

She had set the Guinness World Records book by breaking the records established by Shaesta Waiz, a 30-year-old American aviator, since 2017. Since Briton Travis Ludlow set the overall record as an 18-year-old last year, Rutherford will be unable to break it.

Her trip around the world was scheduled to take three months, but severe weather and visa complications kept her stranded for weeks at a time, prolonging her journey by nearly two months.

Rain, mist, sunshine, and even a rainbow over Kortrijk airport on Thursday typified the constantly shifting, frequently unpleasant weather she had been experiencing. She did a pass of the airfield before landing after being escorted by a four-plane formation in a giant V across much of Belgium. She enveloped herself in both the Union Jack and the Belgian tricolour flag after waving to the joyous onlookers.

She visited 41 countries and stopped in five continents throughout her 52,000-kilometer journey.

Rutherford's voyage took her through California wildfires, Russia's bitter cold, and a tight escape from North Korean territory.She flew by Visual Flight Rules, relying solely on sight, slowing her progress when more advanced technologies could have guided her over clouds and fog.

Meanwhile, she plans to start studying electrical engineering at a university in the United Kingdom or the United States in September. The adolescent hopes to inspire young women and girls around the world to pursue careers in the exact sciences, mathematics, engineering, and technology.