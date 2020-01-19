Alert! Stay Tuned Plan 7 Months before you plan your Vacation

The holidays are almost upon us and there's no better time than this to set off on that romantic road trip you've planned forever with your guy. So stay tuned! Is your relationship still 7 months old? We are asking because a recent study suggests that if they do so, new couples who are staying together before they are seven months old will risk ruining their relationship!

According to a survey conducted by exclusiveprivatevillas.com of 1,500 Britons, one-fifth of the duets that head out for a holiday until they hit the magic seven-month mark end up calling it quits! Of these, 8 percent had such a bad time they called it off while they were still on holiday! And, you're not going to believe it, but on the trip to the vacay destination itself one in 20 broke up! But we can't...

Well, the survey also asked respondents why going away with new partners might be such a disaster, and the consensus was that not knowing your partner well enough might make you less tolerant of his less than attractive features and personal habits.

While 30 per cent believed the difficulty of adapting with a new partner was just too much, 29 per cent worried that a holiday would show a lack of mutual attraction; 28 per cent worried that they would not be able to adapt to personal and cultural patterns. Incidentally, the other dominant was the bad' smells' and the potential illusion of seeing one's (unfit) partner in swimming briefs were the overriding concerns.





