Goa the Best Destination for NYE -2020

Goa carries a special charm during the last week of December and it's the peak season too. By the 30th of December, you get to see a mad rush of both domestic and international tourists to North Goa( Calangute to Morjim to Ashwem) where all the action is. There are a lot of places in North Goa where you can spend the new year eve partying, be it in high-end clubs like Tittos or Mambos in Baga (a bit of rip off to me), or shack curlies or hilltop in Anjuna and Vagator respectively. You will never be disappointed if you do some research and zero in the place where you want to be on the new year eve.

Goa is always known as a ultimate destination for any kind of travelers. The Fun and life experienced are Goa is the amalgamation of Indian and Portuguese culture.

The famous thing in is the Endless coastline of Golden Beaches that cannot be ignored at all on the holiday tour.

Other than Beaches one can also explore Forts, marvelous islands, Wildlife sanctuaries, Party hubs, Museums, waterfalls, Lamgau caves, Mollem National Park that demand some time. Goa offers non-stop enjoyment for shopaholics and partygoers. One can go to famous shopping places and Wednesday night markets. Schedule your time for a cruise ride on a Mandovi river.

Ashvem Beach





Ashwem beach is in North Goa, between Morjim and the Mandrem beach. It is a part of a long stretch of sandy shore that starts from the banks of the Chapora River, in the south, and extends all the way to Ashwem. Also referred to as Ashvem, it is 31 kilometers from Panaji via the NH 66 and is 54.7 kilometers from Vasco da Gama. The Dabolim international airport is 54.6 kilometers away.

This is one of the cleanest and most well-maintained beaches in Goa. Less crowded, which is rare in the north, as many beaches here attract a lot of tourists in the peak season. Thanks to the fewer tourists, both the water and the beach are cleaner. You will have more quiet and peace. More privacy! In fact, there are long stretches where you won't find any beach shacks, restaurants, or sun beds. The waves are gentle, so you can swim without a worry. Swaying palm trees line this 1.5 kilometer beach – the touch of greenery making the landscape look prettier.

CANAGUINIM BEACH





Just 3 km by sea and 10-12 km overland to the south from civilized Cavelossim and brilliant Mobora resorts – and you will get to almost unnoticed by the tourists, a wild but so much beautiful Canaguinim Beach. More precisely – Beaches, because Canaguinim consists of two amazing beaches North Canaguinim and South Canaguinim. These "small pieces of heaven" are surrounded by lush wild vegetation, covered with golden sand and washed by warm waters of the Arabian Sea.

Arambol Beach





Arambol beach, sometimes also referred to as Harmal, is the last of the developed beaches in North Goa. It is 35 kilometers from Panaji, Goa's state capital, via the NH 66. The international airport is 59.2 kilometers away. It is just north of the Mandrem beach.

The beach is both rocky and sandy, and pristine as there are fewer tourists. It is also one of the cleanest North Goa beaches. Once popular with the hippies, there is a distinct Bohemian and laid-back feel about this beach. It is one of the greenest beaches in Goa, as the entire 16 kilometer long shoreline is lined with palm and other trees. Red hills overlook the Arabian Sea and the beach. There is a thick forest and a sweet water lake at the northern end of the beach, and the famous Banyan Tree, where the famous music band The Beatles had meditated according to a legend.

Arambol became popular in the 1960s when long-haired hippies first arrived in Goa. Many of them settled at Calangute, and a few more North Goa beaches, but others wanted a more serene, more calm and peaceful place. Arambol, with its clean white long stretch of sand, hills, trees, forest, and the lake was a perfect choice.

Baga beach





Baga beach is one of Goa's most popular beaches. It is between the Baga River in the north and Calangute beach in the south. The Baga-Calangute-Candolim stretch is one of the longest sandy shores in Goa, and attracts thousands of tourists in peak season. Baga is 17.3 kilometers from Panaji, the state capital via the NH 66 and Chogm Road. There are plenty of beach shacks, coffee bars, clubs, shops, street food vendors, and water sports activities to choose from. The beach is popular for its nightlife too.



Tourism first arrived in Goa in the late 1960s. The flower-children or hippies came to Goa from San Francisco after the famous gathering in 1967, which was referred to as the "Summer of Love". Goa, at that time, had just become a part of India. Very few people knew of Goa. There were hardly any tourists.

The hippies came in droves. Baga was the most popular beach then. Gradually, others started to arrive as well.

The Baga beach is next to Calangute. A rocky projection and a small river separate it from Anjuna, another popular beach in Goa. Baga is one of the top party spots in Goa. There are many nightclubs and discos. The seaside is full of restaurants, cafes, shops, and resorts. Thai massage, tattoo parlor… everything is close. For the adventurer and water sports lover, there is jet skiing, windsurfing, and parasailing.

BEACHES IN SOUTH GOA





South Goa is one of the most convenient places for amazing vocations in Goa with its spacious beautiful golden and white-sand beaches surrounded by exotic palm groves. Almost all beaches in South Goa are represented by a long and thick 27 km strip of soft sand with several small bays in the very south of the region.



The closest to the Dabolim Airport beaches are Velsao, Arossim and Cansaulim which are also well-known for being not much crowded. These beaches have still preserved the unspoiled nature and palm groves. Generally, nearly all South Goa beaches are quite desert and are less saturated with the local culture than the beaches of North Goa. Among all beaches in South Goa the most crowed are Colva and Palolem beaches.

CABO DE RAMA BEACH





Cabo de Rama Beach, also known among local citizens as Cab de Ram, is a beautiful wild beach in the south of Goa. Locals consider the Beach to be one of the most beautiful places in the country. It is situated at the distance of 28 km. from Margao, 19 km from Agonda beach and 2 km from Cabo de Rama Fort.



The water in Cabo de Rama is blue with rich green hue. In the north of the Beach a small river, which can easily be crossed in ford, starts its serene running. A strip of palm groves stretched alongside the beach, in a short distance from the waves, offering its guests a very pleasant setting for picnics. That's why it is not surprising that this place became a favorite one for school and family picnics of southern-goa citizens from the nearby areas.

The beach is quite secluded due to its remoteness from big cities. The sand here is light, fine and pure. In some places the stones sticking out. Behind the beach elevates a steep rock with a flat top. Steep rough steps lead down to the beach. Leftward the beach, partly immersed into the sea, solitary stands a boulder with a lone tree on a top. To reach this boulder is possible only during outflow.

CANDOLIM BEACH





Candolim is a popular beach in North Goa, located between the Baga-Calangute stretch and the Aguada Fort. Baga, Calangute, and Candolim are together the three most popular beaches in North Goa. Candolim beach is 12.5 kilometers from Panaji via the Betim–Verem–Saligao Road. It is a busy beach, lined with sundecks and umbrellas. The beach is popular with both foreign and domestic tourists. Candolim can get crowded, but there are still fewer people here than Baga and Calangute in peak season.

Head to the beach, lie down on a sun bed, relax, and forget about the rest of the world as you listen to the waves.

The best time to plan your trip to Candolim is from November to March. The weather will be comfortable and cool. There is very little chance of rain this time of the year..

There are plenty of accommodation options near the coastline — small hotels, large hotel complexes, cozy guesthouses, luxury villas in Candolim and hostels.



