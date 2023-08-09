Indian overnights to Germany more than tripled in 2022

Germany saw a 209 percent increase in overnight stays by Indians in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to new data from the German National Tourist Board.

The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) and German Embassy in India successfully concluded a joint press conference, to showcase Germany as a preferred travel destination for Indian travellers. The conference took place at the German Embassy in New Delhi and was attended by various media personnel from India.

The primary objective of this conference was to highlight Germany as a must-visit destination that offers 51 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, coupled with a focus on nature and sustainability. GNTO aims to attract Indian travellers interested in exploring the country's natural beauty, picturesque villages, and innovative eco-tourism practices.

In 2022, Indians spend a total of 623,363 nights in Germany (2021: 201,194). The record level of 2019 with 961,656 has not yet been reached. "Howver we have already reached 65 percent of the level of 2019, leaving room for continuous growth as Indians return to traveling. There is huge demand among Indians for international travel," said Romit Theophilus, director India for the German National Tourist Office "Germany is an attractive destination with exceptional offers. Our goal in the medium term is to reach the number of overnight stays we had before the COVID-19 pandemic. We have achieved a remarkable increase this year compared to 2021, which shows that our diverse campaigns and offers are attractive and appeal to Indians. We know that Germany appeals strongly to Indians that are interested in culture and history, city breaks and culinary experiences.".

Theophilus added, "Sustainability is a key focus of Germany's tourism industry, and we're confident that the country's natural beauty, innovative eco-tourism practices, and rich cultural heritage will resonate with Indian travellers seeking responsible travel options. We believe the conference inspires media to promote Germany as an ideal travel destination."

The shift toward sustainable travel is accelerating and well received by Indians. The shift in values of international travellers clearly shows how much travel behavior has changed since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic and has now consolidated toward more sustainability.

Indians are increasingly looking for sustainable travel, according to the Sustainable Travel Report 2022 from Booking.com. The study says that 97 percent expressed a desire to travel more sustainably in the next 12 months.