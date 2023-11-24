Tulsi Vivah 2023 Wishes, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Status to Share with Your Loved Ones

Tulsi Vivah, also known as the Tulsi marriage, is an important Hindu ceremony that commemorates the symbolic union of the sacred basil plant, revered as Goddess Tulsi, with Lord Vishnu, one of the main deities of Hinduism. This auspicious occasion has immense religious importance and is observed with great enthusiasm throughout India, particularly in the northern states.

TULSI VIVAH 2023 DATE AND SHUBH MUHURAT

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar. This usually falls between October and November on the Gregorian calendar. This year, Tulsi Vivah is celebrated today, Friday, November 24.

Auspicious times for the rituals began on November 23 at 9:05 PM and will last until 5:16 PM today November 24th.

Tulsi Vivah Puja Vidhi

1. People performing the marriage ritual use Geru powder to make a Rangoli and an eight-leaf lotus.

2. Next, use sugarcane to set up a mandap.

3. After placing two chowkis (stool), place the Tulsi pot on one stool and an Idol of Shaligram or Lord Vishnu on the other.

4. On the stool where you installed the Shaligram idol, make an eight-leaf lotus and place a kalash on it. Don't forget to draw a swastika on the kalash.

5. Wrap the coconut with a red cloth and place it on the kalash.

6. After lighting a ghee deepak, start the wedding ceremony.

7. Repeat the mantra 'Tulasai Namah'.

8. Then perform Abhishekam of Shaligram offering yellow clothes and Panchmrita.

9. After this ritual, the male member of the family should carry the Shaligram idol in his hands and walk around Tulsi seven times.

10. After this, bhog of sweets and kheer-puri is offered to Goddess Tulsi and Shaligram.

11. Then donate the entire puja samagri used during the puja along with the Tulsi pot to a temple.

MEANING OF TULSI VIVAH

Tulsi Vivah means the sacred bond between nature and divinity, emphasising the importance of devotion and veneration of nature's bounty. The Tulsi plant, deeply rooted in Hindu culture, is considered a symbol of purity, auspiciousness and spiritual enlightenment. Its association with Lord Vishnu further reinforces its sacred status.

TULSI VIVAH CELEBRATION

The Tulsi Vivah ceremony is marked by elaborate preparations and festivities. The Tulsi plant, adorned with colourful decorations and ornaments, is placed on a makeshift mandap, a wedding altar. The idol of Lord Vishnu, often represented by a Shaligram stone, is placed next to the Tulsi plant.

The wedding rituals are performed with the utmost reverence, reflecting traditional Hindu weddings. Mantras, hymns and devotional songs are sung, invoking blessings upon the sacred union. The exchange of garlands between the Tulsi plant and Lord Vishnu symbolises their eternal bond.