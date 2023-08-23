Tulsidas Jayanti 2023: 10 Best Messages, Quotes and Wishes

HAPPY TULSIDAS JAYANTI 2023 WISHES: Tulsidas Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the great poet and saint Goswami Tulsidas. He was born on Saptami (seventh day) of Krishna Paksha, in the month of Shravana of the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Tulasi das Jayanti will fall on August 23. The day will mark the 526th anniversary of the birth of the 16th-century poet and saint.

Tulsidas was given the name Rambola Dubey at birth. The Sanskrit writer was born in Soron Shukar Kshetra, now part of the Kasganj district in Uttar Pradesh, the son of Atmaram Dubey and Hulsi. He became a devotee of Rama at an early age and dedicated his life to spreading the message of Rama’s teachings.

Tulsidas is credited with translating the Sanskrit Ramayana, the life story of Lord Rama to Avadhi Ramcharitmanas. Tulsidas has written other popular works including Barvai Ramayan, Parvati Mangal, Janaki Mangal, Ramagya Prashan and Ramlalla Nahachhu.

Here are the popular wishes and messages for the Tulsidas Jayanti to share with friends and family on WhatsApp and Facebook to commemorate the day.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2023: Wishes And Messages To Share

1) Let us celebrate Tulsidas Jayanti with joy and excitement in honour of the great saint.

2) Because of the straightforward recitation and meaning of Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, Lord Ram was well-known to the average man. salutations for Tulsidas jayanti.

3) The Ramcharitmanas were written by saint Tulsidas with the assistance of Lord Hanuman, as is well known. Wishing you light and blessings on this day.

4) On Tulsidas Jayanti, keep in mind Goswami Tulsidas’ instructions for worshipping Lord Rama. Happy Jayanti, Tulsidas.

5) One of the greatest authors of Hindi literature was Tulsidas. Let’s honour one of the greatest writers in Hindi literature.

6) On Tulsidas Jayanti, let’s set our pride aside and worship Lord Shri Rama.

7) As long as a person holds on to their painful desires, they cannot be happy. Let us free ourselves of our wants on Tulsidas Jayanti.

9) Lust, anger, arrogance, and covetousness are the roads that lead straight to hell. Abjuring all of this, let’s honour Lord Rama on Tulsidas Jayanti.

10) Goswami Tulsidas was a holy character renowned for his good works. Wish You Happy Tulsidas Jayanti 2023 to all of you.

Tulsidas’s Most Famous Works

1. Ramcharitmanas

This epic poem tells the story of Rama’s life. It is written in Awadhi, a dialect of Hindi.

2. Hanuman Chalisa

This devotional hymn is dedicated to Hanuman. It is one of the most popular Hindu prayers.

3. Vinaya Patrika

This philosophical treatise discusses the importance of humility, compassion, and devotion.

4. Kavitavali

This collection of poems includes poems on a variety of topics, such as love, loss, and spirituality.