Understanding life through photographs

The11th edition of the Indian Photo Festival at the State Gallery of Art, Hyderabad, opened with a compelling mix of national and international photographers whose works explore humanity, conflict, and the environment. This year’s exhibition turns the gallery into a vivid window into the world, using photographs to reveal powerful, often unsettling truths behind everyday life.

Belgian photographer Elke Scholiers draws immediate attention with her series ‘No Man’s Land’, which documents militia women fighters in the underground tunnels of Kobani, Syria. Her images capture the grit and determination of women who have turned dim tunnels into spaces of resistance and survival. Their courage becomes the central narrative of a region torn by conflict. From India, M. Palani Kumar presents ‘Murky Waters’, a hard-hitting exploration of industrial pollution in Ennore. Following the region for years, he exposes the environmental threats posed by a major thermal power plant and more than thirty ‘Red category’ industries. His photographs serve as visual evidence of the ecological imbalance and human risk created by unchecked industrialization.

The global scope of the festival expands through the work of British photographer Giles Clark, whose series ‘Sudan: In Time of War’ captures life amid airstrikes and ground fighting in Khartoum since April 2023. His haunting frames portray both destruction and the resilience of war-stricken communities. A diverse group exhibition by Panos Pictures brings together photographers from around the world, each documenting urgent themes—from underground miners and polluted lakes to displaced lovers and shifting deserts. Their collective work deepens the festival’s engagement with global human stories.

Adding contrast, South Korean photographer Seunggu Kim’s ‘Better Days’ showcases people engaged in simple joys—swimming, fishing, and attending festivals—reflecting the Korean ethos of coexistence and shared community life. With talks, workshops, and interactive sessions, the festival—on until January 4th—celebrates photography not just as art but as a medium for awareness, empathy, and reflection.