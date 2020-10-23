Unlock the Power of Superfood Hemp This Winter Season to Keep Illnesses at Bay

Hemp is an ancient sacred plant that has a long history of use throughout the world. Revered for its multiple health benefits, hemp is well-known for several therapeutic and medicinal properties. In fact, it has been proven to be a superfood that can boost our immunity and do wonders for our health.

Although many of us enjoy the winter season to the hilt as it is a respite from the killing heat of summers, it nonetheless has the tendency to make us prone to virulent illnesses. Hence, a robust immunity is what can keep us sheltered from the danger. Low immunity means our body isn't internally geared to battle new threats that the changing weather may throw at us. Making hemp a part of our daily diet means half the battle against diseases is won.

Hemp can be consumed as seeds, powder, cooking oil and even salad dressing. Hemp Horizons,India's first hemp seed processing and contract manufacturing company, has released a new range of food products that leverage the inherent benefits of hemp as a superfood. Hemp, in any form, delivers big on nutrition. Not only does it contain plant-based protein, fiber and healthy omega fats, but it is also loaded with zinc, a mineral that plays an integral role in supporting and making the immune system better prepared to fight against illnesses that arise especially during winters.

Here's a list of products by Hemp Horizons to improve your immunity this winter season:

Raw Hemp Seeds

INR-399

Raw Hemp Seeds are the richest source of Protein, Omega-3, and Minerals. When compared to similar foods like Chia Seeds and Flax Seeds, Hemp seeds are generally identified as the most nutritious seeds in India. Protein from hemp seeds is more digestible than meat, whole eggs, cheese, human milk, cow's milk or any other high protein food. Hence, they are ideal for human health.

Hemp Sativa Powder

INR – 299







Hemp Protein Powder is a premium product that has high levels of the Amino Acid, Arginine. It contains all the 20 Amino Acids which make it a perfect deal for children, athlete, vegans, and vegetarians. It has all the Essential Fatty Acids (Omega-3, Omega -6 & Omega 9) that makes the digestion process easy. And it helps in giving a magical touch to your favorite beverage with a mild taste and a creamy texture.Sativa powder packs a healthy punch of dietary fiber, chlorophyll, minerals, and antioxidants without any saturated fat, cholesterol, sodium or sugar. Just add it to your shake or blend it with yogurt and hot cereals for a perfect meal replacement diet.

Hemp Sativa Nubs





INR – 1099





The dehulled (removed seeds' hard shell) Hemp Seeds are also known as Hemp Hearts in many parts of the world and can be consumed raw, cooked or roasted. Hemp Seeds are the richest source of Protein, Omega-3, and Minerals. When compared to similar foods like Chia Seeds and Flax Seeds, Hemp seeds are generally identified as the most nutritious seeds in India.These Sativa nubs are over 80% in polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) and are an exceptionally abundant source of Omega-6 and Omega-3 with a ratio of 3:1. Hence they are ideal for human health.

Hemp Sativa Oil (Cold Pressed)

INR – 799





Sativa Hemp Seed Oil is extracted naturally from hemp seeds and just like Hemp Seeds, it contains the ideal 3:1 Super Omega-6 (SDA) to Super Omega-3 (GLA) ratio. This Hemp Seed Oil is 75-80% Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (the good fats). Whereas it has only 9-11% of the less desired saturated fatty acids.It offers a delicate nutty flavor to every dish. You can also make smoothies, salads, vegetables, and all kinds of pasta using this oil. Sativa Hemp Seed Oil is good for all skin types as it nourishes the skin and increases the blood circulation. You can also use it for a gentle massage on your body.