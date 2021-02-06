Valentine's Week 2021: Check out the list of romantic days here

February, the month of love, is here. People across the globe are excited to spend quality time with their loved ones. Although Valentine's Day falls on February 14, the celebration of love begins a week earlier.



Valentine's week celebration starts from February 7 and goes on till 14. Valentine's week's first day is Rose Day, followed by Proposition Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss, and Valentine's Day.



Valentine Week List



February 7, 2021, Sunday - Rose Day



February 8, 2021, Monday - Propose Day



February 9, 2021, Tuesday - Chocolate Day



February 10, 2021, Wednesday - Teddy Day



February 11, 2021, Thursday - Promise Day



February 12, 2021, Friday - Hug Day



February 13, 2021, Saturday - Kiss Day



February 14, 2021, Sunday - Valentine's Day



February 7 - Rose Day



The first day of the week of love is the day of the Roses. This day is celebrated on February 7. People express their love by giving red roses.



February 8 - Proposal Day



The second day of Valentine's week is Proposal Day, which falls on February 8. On this day, people pop up the question to their valentine.



February 9 - Chocolate Day



The third day of the week of love is Chocolate Day. It is celebrated on February 9 by sharing chocolates with your partners.



February 10 - Teddy Day



Teddy Day, the fourth day of Valentine's week, which is celebrated on February 10. People give teddy bears to their beloved.



February 11 - Promise Day



February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day. On the fifth day of Valentine's week, couples exchange promises they believe will strengthen their relationship.



February 12 - Hug Day



The sixth day of Valentine's week is Hug Day. People give a warm hug to their loved ones to express their love.



February 13 - Kiss Day



The seventh day of the week of love is the day of the kiss. People celebrate their love by kissing.



February 14 - Valentine



The last day of the week of love is celebrated on February 14. Valentine's Day is celebrated in memory of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint. People make big gestures to surprise their Valentine.





