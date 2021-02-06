Valentine's Week 2021: Check out the list of romantic days here
Valentine's Week 2021: Love week begins with Rose Day on February 7 and ends with Valentine's Day on February 14. Check all the romantic days with the dates
February, the month of love, is here. People across the globe are excited to spend quality time with their loved ones. Although Valentine's Day falls on February 14, the celebration of love begins a week earlier.
Valentine's week celebration starts from February 7 and goes on till 14. Valentine's week's first day is Rose Day, followed by Proposition Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss, and Valentine's Day.
Valentine Week List
February 7, 2021, Sunday - Rose Day
February 8, 2021, Monday - Propose Day
February 9, 2021, Tuesday - Chocolate Day
February 10, 2021, Wednesday - Teddy Day
February 11, 2021, Thursday - Promise Day
February 12, 2021, Friday - Hug Day
February 13, 2021, Saturday - Kiss Day
February 14, 2021, Sunday - Valentine's Day
February 7 - Rose Day
The first day of the week of love is the day of the Roses. This day is celebrated on February 7. People express their love by giving red roses.
February 8 - Proposal Day
The second day of Valentine's week is Proposal Day, which falls on February 8. On this day, people pop up the question to their valentine.
February 9 - Chocolate Day
The third day of the week of love is Chocolate Day. It is celebrated on February 9 by sharing chocolates with your partners.
February 10 - Teddy Day
Teddy Day, the fourth day of Valentine's week, which is celebrated on February 10. People give teddy bears to their beloved.
February 11 - Promise Day
February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day. On the fifth day of Valentine's week, couples exchange promises they believe will strengthen their relationship.
February 12 - Hug Day
The sixth day of Valentine's week is Hug Day. People give a warm hug to their loved ones to express their love.
February 13 - Kiss Day
The seventh day of the week of love is the day of the kiss. People celebrate their love by kissing.
February 14 - Valentine
The last day of the week of love is celebrated on February 14. Valentine's Day is celebrated in memory of Saint Valentine, a 3rd-century Roman saint. People make big gestures to surprise their Valentine.