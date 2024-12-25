Veer Bal Diwas 2024: Honouring the Bravery and Sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sons

Observed on December 26 every year, Veer Bal Diwas honours the extraordinary bravery and sacrifices of the Sahibzadas—the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru. This day is a tribute to their unwavering faith and determination in the face of adversity.

The Significance of Veer Bal Diwas

Veer Bal Diwas specifically remembers the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas, Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji. Despite being imprisoned and pressured to renounce their faith, they remained resolute in their beliefs. Their refusal to abandon their principles led to their tragic martyrdom, as they were bricked alive at a tender age.

The Meaning Behind Veer Bal Diwas

This solemn occasion serves as a reminder of the Sahibzadas’ resilience, commitment to righteousness, and spiritual strength. Their story inspires people to uphold justice, faith, and humanity in their daily lives. The day also reflects gratitude for their supreme sacrifice, encouraging all to draw strength from their legacy.

Quotes to Share on Veer Bal Diwas

• Here are some impactful quotes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that underline the importance of Veer Bal Diwas:

• "The Sikh Guru Parampara inspires the concept of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

• "Veer Bal Diwas will remind us of the immense contributions of the ten Sikh Gurus and the Sikh tradition."

• "While facing terror and religious fanaticism, the Sikh Gurus showed spirituality and kindness, seeing God in every human being."

• "Veer Bal Diwas highlights what India stands for and its true identity."

A Day of Reflection

Veer Bal Diwas is not just a day of remembrance but also a call to embody the virtues of courage, faith, and justice in our lives. By observing this day, we pay homage to the Sahibzadas’ sacrifices and honour the principles they upheld.