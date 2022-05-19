Venezuela Man, who is oldest living man in the world, soon to turn 113 years

This year, on 22nd February, Juan got the title of the oldest living person Male after the death of Spain's Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia at 113 years and 341 days on 18th January this year.

Juan was born in the year, 1909 on 27th May, In Venezuela's Tachira. He was 9th child of his parents. In his early years, he worked along with his father in their agricultural field, He could not pursue his education for long, he only learnt basic reading as well as writing and went to become a sheriff in Caricuena in the year, 1948. Here, he was responsible for resolving land as well as family disputes for 10 years.

Meanwhile, he continued to work in his fields, Juan got married to Ediofina del Rosario Garcia in the year 193- and was with her for the next 60 years, till her death in the year, 1997. The couple had a total of 11 children six sons and five daughters.

Juan is still in pink of his health and memory. He has no trouble recalling his childhood marriage and the names of his sibling, children and grandchildren. In the year, 2019, Juan celebrated his 110th birthday becoming the 1st male supercentenarian from Venezuela.

World's oldest male, shares a piece advice, do not have excess alcohol.