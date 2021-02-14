Ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Express with a rose

No gift says "I love you" on valentine's day like a bouquet of roses. Express your words with a rose. While lavender (or purple) are seen more on first dates and secret "love at first sight" times, white roses are a tradition for weddings.

Pink, orange, and yellow roses are viewed as admiration, excitement, and friendship respectively. The yellow and pink are very similar and can be used for the same events. Finally, the red rose, as the color expresses and emphasizes beauty and love. Red roses are traditionally exchanged by couples and people who wish to express their feelings towards another.

A day for friends, not lovers



Valentine's day is traditionally a way to celebrate the romance in your life, but it's also a good way to show friends how much you value them. There are as many ways to do this as there are friendships, and no way is right or wrong. With some friends, you might give a card to say "Happy Valentine's Day," while with others you might go all out with a big party.

Make a romantic date!



You don't need to leave the house to make valentine's day special. Think of how great it could be to spend the entire day in a bedroom together. Turn off your phones, don't answer the door and enjoy each other.

Sweets for your sweet



It's a fact that chocolate has a batting average of about 1.000 when it comes as a present, so why not turn the entire day into one, long sweet gift? If you are getting something for a school classmate, get a small box of those sugary hearts with the little sayings on them. If you wish, you can make a chocolate recipe along with someone else on valentine's day.

Make a homemade card for someone



The card will have more meaning to it if it's created by you instead of buying a card from a store. Use your own words to describe the person you're giving it to. Create a poem or a note of appreciation..