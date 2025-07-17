Live
What Your Emoji Mood Says About Your Bath Style: World Emoji Day
It’s World Emoji Day, and we’re decoding your shower personality through the emojis you use the most. Whether you’re the sleepy one in the group chat, the firecracker with 3 emojis per sentence, or the flower girl romantic, we’ve got a bath style to match your vibe.
And yes, your shower gel matters just as much as your emoji game. ✨
You're always one yawn away from dozing off even in the shower. Your mornings are slow, your energy hits snooze multiple times, and you crave comfort above all.
Bath Style: You need a warm, relaxing shower that gently nudges you awake. You might play soft lo-fi or just stand there with your eyes closed, letting the water do the heavy lifting. It’s your 10 minutes of peace before the chaos begins.
What you need: A shower gel that’s gentle, refreshing, and doesn’t dry out your skin. Think foamy lather, mild fragrance, and instant rejuvenation.
High-energy, bold, and slightly dramatic, you turn your bathroom into a full-blown performance zone. From air-drumming with your shampoo bottle to belting out power ballads like you’re on a world tour, your shower is where you come alive.
Bath Style:
Short, steamy, and packed with attitude. You're in and out like clockwork, but still manage to squeeze in a full concert, a mood boost, and a glow-up. You walk out feeling unstoppable.
What you need:
Bearberry and Blackcurrant Shower Gel, juicy, vibrant, and bursting with energy. With skin-loving conditioners and the fruity freshness of Bearberry and Blackcurrant, it leaves your skin feeling fresh, radiant, and stage-ready. You bring the vibe; Fiama brings the shine.
Fiama Brand Ambassador Sara Ali Khan says, “This World Emoji Day, I’ve been thinking about how unpredictable our moods can be. Some days feel light and joyful, others are just plain chaotic, and sometimes you hit a point where you need to pause and start over. And honestly, that’s okay. It’s all part of being human.
One little thing that’s been helping me lately is the ITC Fiama Bearberry & Blackcurrant Shower Gel. It’s not just about staying clean but more like a mini escape. The fragrance is so comforting, and the lather just feels… indulgent. For those few minutes, it really helped me reset.
It’s funny how something so small can shift your mood. And suddenly it becomes easier to find those heart emojis again.”
You romanticize everything, yes, even your shower. For you, bath time is sacred. It’s when you unwind, light a candle, and reset. You probably have a playlist titled “Gentle Rain & Self-Love”.
Bath Style:
A long, luxurious soak or shower with dreamy scents and textures. You believe in nourishment for both your skin and your soul.
What you need:
A shower gel that feels like a warm hug and leaves your skin smooth, soft, and delicately scented.
Shower thoughts? You invented them. From replaying old conversations to planning your entire week, your brain never really powers down, and the shower is where your thoughts flow as freely as the water.
Bath Style:
You lose track of time in the shower. It’s less about the bath and more about the existential journey. You come out feeling a little lighter, mentally if not physically.
What you need:
A no-fuss, reliable shower gel that does the job while giving you space to think. Clean skin and clear mind.
🌊 The Beach Bum
You’re easy-breezy, laid back and even if you're miles away from the ocean, your vibe is all about salt air, sunshine, and chill energy.
Bath Style:
Cool water, zero clutter, and a shower that’s as quick and carefree as you are. You like products that are fresh, not fussy.
What you need:
A refreshing, cleansing formula that feels like a splash of ocean water but is gentler.
Bathing should be an experience that refreshes and rejuvenates you, much like your favourite emojis that brighten your messages.